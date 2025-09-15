This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

A relative of Lance Twiggs has confirmed he is in a romantic relationship with Tyler Robinson, and that he “harboured animosity” for conservatives and Christians.

Robinson is the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative icon Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

It has been reported by multiple outlets that Robinson, who grew up in a conservative Utah family, lived with a transgender partner named Lance Twiggs at the time of the shooting.

The relative, who asked to remain anonymous, told Wisconsin Right Now that Twiggs is “full of evil and hatred.”

WRN reports:

The shaken relative, who almost broke down into tears at one point during the interview, asked not to be named. WRN tracked down the family member through datamining sites that showed the familial linkage to Twiggs. The relative alleged that Lance Twiggs is “not mentally well at all.” Asked whether Lance was transgender and transitioning, the family member alleged, “This is true. I can’t be sure of when it started. I have suspicions it would have been about four years.” The family member alleged to WRN that Robinson was Lance Twiggs’ boyfriend. “I knew he had a boyfriend. I never met him. None of us had.” The relative was not sure how long they were together. Asked how the relative knew Robinson was allegedly Lance Twiggs’ boyfriend, the relative responded: “Lance disclosed that. Not to me directly. He wanted to have lunch with other family members to introduce his boyfriend.”

“I know the reason I had nothing to do with him is he (Lance Twiggs) is full of evil and hatred,” the family member alleged about Lance Twiggs. “While this is extremely shocking, I was afraid he might hurt someone,” they said, claiming this belief was based on “things he would say to family members.”

The relative would not elaborate on what caused that belief.

They explained that they had not seen Twiggs in at least four years and had not met Robinson.

“I did not want him around my personal family. He’s not a healthy person. He is very angry with anyone who is supportive of conservative ideals and Christian values,” the relative explained.

They added that the family is devastated, especially because they liked Kirk.

“We feel collectively as a family – we feel sick. We were all very devastated that this happened to Charlie Kirk,” said the relative, voice breaking emotionally. “It should never have happened. We liked him with the things he believed in. This shouldn’t happen in our country at all.”

A second relative contacted by the outlet said they had “no comment” and hung up.

