This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A resurfaced ad funded by Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder mired in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, depicts a fictional Republican congressman abducting and threatening a young woman on a date simply because she “looks like” an illegal immigrant—despite her being a U.S. citizen.

The vile spot, part of a series of fear-mongering propaganda from the Progressive Action Fund, aims to terrify voters into opposing America’s long-overdue crackdown on illegal immigration, painting border security as a threat to everyday citizens.

The ad opens with a young couple wrapping up a pleasant date. As the man walks his girlfriend to her car, black-clad agents suddenly appear, grabbing her and declaring, “She’s coming with us.”

Confused and outraged, the boyfriend demands, “What are you talking about? Who are you?”

Enter the bald, suit-wearing “Republican congressman,” who smugly announces, “I’m your Republican congressman. Now that we’re in charge, we’re rounding up illegals.”

When the boyfriend protests that she’s a citizen born in the U.S., the congressman retorts, “I don’t care. She looks like one of them.” He then callously adds that she’ll have “lots of company” in an El Salvador prison.

This disgusting piece of propaganda isn’t new—it’s from June 2024, during the height of the election cycle when Democrats were desperate to block Trump’s return. The Progressive Action Fund, a Democrat-aligned super PAC, produced a whole series featuring this creepy “Republican congressman” character invading private moments to enforce caricatured conservative policies.

Previous ads in the campaign showed the same figure barging into bedrooms to ban birth control, interrupting porn viewing, or denying Plan B after a condom breaks. The PAC’s own website boasts of going “lower” than Republicans, racking up millions of views with these sleazy, over-the-top smears.

The ad’s primary funder, Reid Hoffman, is the same Silicon Valley mogul exposed in the Epstein files for his “multiyear relationship” with the notorious sex trafficker.

As we detailed in our earlier report, Hoffman visited Epstein’s island, New York townhouse, and New Mexico ranch—long after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Hoffman, who has poured hundreds of millions into Democrat causes and anti-Trump “dirty tricks,” gets a pass from the establishment media while bankrolling this trash. Meanwhile, tech figures like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel face relentless attacks for supporting America First policies.

The ad’s resurgence comes as Trump ramps up mass deportations, fulfilling his mandate to secure the border and remove criminal illegals. Democrats, panicking over the end of their open-borders agenda, are dusting off these old fear tactics to sow division and protect their globalist allies.

Recent reports highlight how Hoffman’s Epstein ties continue to unravel, with emails showing him introducing the pedophile to other tech elites like Mark Zuckerberg and Peter Thiel. Yet, outlets like The New York Times bury these revelations, shielding their favored donors.

This propaganda isn’t just vile—it’s a desperate bid to undermine the will of the American people who voted overwhelmingly for secure borders and law and order. Hoffman’s involvement exposes the rot at the core of the Democrat machine: elite funders with dark secrets pushing divisive lies to cling to power.

As the Epstein saga drags more insiders into the light, it’s clear the real threat isn’t from those enforcing immigration laws—it’s the cabal of globalists and their media enablers who protect predators while smearing patriots.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

Share