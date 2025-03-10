This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Top streamer Asmongold predicts that the sheer amount of violent threats being posted on Reddit will grease the skids for an Internet ID system that will end online anonymity.

Since Donald Trump took office, the far-left website has seen a massive uptick in threats of violence targeting Trump, people in his administration and conservatives in general.

Last month, Reddit temporarily banned multiple pages after users began posting threats aimed at staff working for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Time to hunt,” one user posted, while another asserted, “Lets drag their necks up by a large coil up rope.”

According to popular streamer Asmongold, the deluge of threats will provide a pretext for the government to mandate tying a person’s real identification to their online user accounts.

“You have people that are upvoting and glorifying political violence all over this website and it’s completely become a radical terrorist breeding ground, like it’s actually insane how bad this is,” said the YouTuber.

He noted that the threats have escalated since UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed by Luigi Mangione, who has become an icon for many on the extreme left.

Asmongold highlighted the irony of far-leftists spending years lobbying for mass censorship of conservatives then complaining when it gets used against them.

“Reddit is a very censorial website, they constantly ban people for things that are wrongthink…now these people are on the receiving end of it and they’re crying about free speech, but they were never crying about free speech when people they disagreed with were getting banned,” he said.

“It’s getting real bad, these people are speed running Internet Real ID, I just hope that they understand that,” said Asmongold, in reference to a system in dictatorships like China where Internet use is only permitted via a government ID which can be revoked at any time.

The streamer said that the “perfect amount of moderation” should be speech in line with First Amendment that is legal, in addition to banning any incitement to violence or doxxing.

“You just follow the law and you ban people based off of things they say that break the law,” said the YouTuber.

Asmongold said far-leftists spewing violence think they are “rebel heroes” but that “the only people they’re going to be heroes for is the government because the deep state government people are going to be able to justify a Real ID on the Internet.”

He added that if there are more terror attacks of a similar nature to the assassination of Thompson, “We’re absolutely gonna get Real ID on the Internet.”

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share