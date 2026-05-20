The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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jsinton
2h

You don't have to live there, unlike a communist nation where you get fenced in. You can move to Florida where there is no income tax and no vax mandate. No, it's not perfect, but it's better.

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