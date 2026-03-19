This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

There has been increased activity of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, suggesting the Department of War is on an accelerated path to bring the next-generation bomber platform into service, with the USAF targeting an operational date in 2027.

Earlier this month, plane spotters appeared to capture the highly secretive B-21 refueling behind a KC-135R tanker over the Mojave Desert.

Separately, an account called “Mojave Planespotting“ posted footage on X on Tuesday that supposedly showed the B-21 again over the Mojave Desert.

There was no confirmation that the latest sighting was from earlier this month or on Tuesday, but it is certainly notable given everything unfolding in the Middle East (read here).

Back in 2021, we reported that five of the stealth bombers were in final production. By late 2022, the USAF publicly unveiled the aircraft in a hangar, and the first in-flight image was released in mid-2024. Under the Trump administration, the new bomber appeared to remain a budget priority.

Is the next-gen bomber ready for war?

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