The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

All the CDC employees that make decisions about yes or no on vaccines should be tested for statistical analysis understanding, and if they don’t know how it works they don’t belong in the job! In fact, all the employees should be vetted for understanding their work goals, and whether or not they have the educational background to achieve them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
2h

I don't think it reduces viral load either.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture