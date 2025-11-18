This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicole Silverio

President Donald Trump snapped at Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey when she pressed him about the files surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in resurfaced video from Friday while aboard Air Force One.

After Trump had answered one of her questions, Lucey attempted to ask about Epstein’s newly released email in which he alleged that Trump knew about his sex trafficking operation and knew the victims. The email emerged after House Democrats released documents on Wednesday in an attempt to tie Trump to Epstein.

“Quiet! Quiet, piggy,” Trump told Lucey as he tried to take another reporter’s question.

WATCH:

#ad: Need a morning pick-me-up without the overpriced coffee?

Global Healing’s NAD+, powered by MicroSomal® Technology, delivers bio-identical NAD+ to restore energy, support metabolism, and boost focus at the cellular level.

By your 40s, NAD+ can drop by 50%—a decline linked to fatigue, brain fog, and metabolic slowdown.

Reignite your energy from within and stay sharp all day long with Global Healing’s NAD+.

Grab your bottle today and see how much more you can get done.

Reclaim Your Energy

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Trump cited the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) directive that seeks to investigate powerful Democrats who were listed in the emails, including former President Bill Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. He claimed that these figures were involved in Epstein’s criminal practices when asked about the emails last week.

“They would have announced that a long time ago. It’s really what did he mean when he spent all the time with Bill Clinton, with the president of Harvard, you know who that is, Summers, Larry Summers, whatever his name is, and all of the other people that he spent time with,” Trump said.

“Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years, but he also saw a strike because of his president, so he dictated a couple of memos to himself. Give me a break,” the president continued.

Trump also snapped at a Bloomberg reporter before boarding Air Force One on Sunday on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm, Beach, Florida. “You are the worst. You’re with Bloomberg, right?” Trump asked the reporter. “You are the worst! I don’t know why they even have you,” Trump said.

The Democrats redacted the name of one of Epstein’s sex trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, who stated that Trump did not engage in any sexual acts with Epstein’s victims during her time with him. More of Epstein’s victims told NBC News in September that they never witnessed or heard about Trump doing anything illegal during his friendship with Epstein.

Epstein’s business partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, stated during a July 24 deposition that Trump was a “gentleman in all respects” and denied that she ever witnessed him act inappropriately.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called on House Republicans to release the files because they have “nothing to hide.”

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado signed a petition to release the files. Trump accused Greene of being a “traitor” after she refused to remove her name from the petition.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share