The entire world knew Joe Biden was corrupt and conflicted.

Now, finally, those in the know are beginning to speak out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev told reporters former US President Joe Biden “provoked the war in Ukraine to cover up his family’s corruption.”

Kirill added, “The truth is coming out and justice must follow.”

Kirill Dmitriev is the chief of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund since 2011, was appointed in February as Putin’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation.

Kirill Dmitriev posted several tweets on his X account following the news on Monday that Joe Biden intervened to suppress a CIA report from being disseminated that exposed alleged corruption by the Biden clan in Ukraine.

They also reportedly pressured to remove the Ukrainian official who had uncovered the wrongdoing!

Look what was posted exactly five years ago today on Twitter.

Kirill reposted it.

The Russians knew all about Joe Biden and his corruption.

