Every month, around 300 to 500 public school teachers are arrested or charged for incidents involving a minor, including sexual assault on minors.

The majority of these cases do not receive much attention in the media and often school districts will “pass the trash”; quietly removing an offending teacher and using confidentiality agreements to cover up incidents, allowing that employee to simply move on to another school district and repeat the pattern all over again.

These cases tend to start with lewd conduct - Teachers acting inappropriately or making sexualized comments with multiple students. They are punished by school officials, but the action is kept under wraps. The teacher then moves to another county and does something even worse.

For example, a teacher in NJ became the subject of a media firestorm last year when he was caught in multiple instances over the course of several years engaging in sexual discussions and behavior with students. These incidents including dropping items in front of female students, telling them to pick up the objects so that he could look at them from behind as they bent over. There were also several reports of the teacher discussing his personal sex life with children and making bizarre comments about how the girls in his class looked “cute”.

Despite New Jersey making laws against “pass the trash” practices, schools flouted the restrictions and hid groomer teachers anyway. Lewd conduct often ends up leading to physical abuse if teachers are not outed right away.

In the past two weeks alone the news feeds have been replete with child abuse cases involving teachers, from Aurora, Colorado to Maricopa County, Arizona to Swainsboro, Georgia to Mount Pleasant, Texas and Detroit, Michigan.

These cases are so frequent they rarely stay in the focus of journalists for more than a few days before the next arrest takes the limelight.

Think your children are safer if the teacher is female? Think again. Among educators arrested for abuse, women make up 30% of cases. This might seem low until we take into account the fact that among all sexual abuse cases nationally, women perpetrate 10% of them. In other words, female school teachers are far above the national average for child abuse.

Last year, three female teachers were arrested for sexual misconduct against minors, all of them working in the same Arizona town.

Teachers also have the highest rate of incidents among any profession. People often joke about priests and Boy Scout troop leaders, but public school teachers are far more likely to end up grooming children. Among all priests of all denominations combined, there have been 50,000 cases of abuse since 1950. Among Boy Scout leaders, 100,000 cases since 1950. For K-12 public school teachers, there have been over 5 million confirmed cases of child grooming since 1950.

But why is this happening? And why are so many school districts helping to hide the situation?

Low standards for hiring teachers coupled with a massive $260 billion government funded education industry has created a bureaucratic jungle in which these predators can easily hide. There are 3.2 million teachers currently employed in the US today (meanwhile, US test scores consistently rate mid-to-low globally). Until recently, parental scrutiny of teacher policies and behavior has been minimal - Parents treated public school like a daycare instead of demanding results and remaining involved.

This is how teacher’s organizations and unions were able to inject far-left ideology into classroom lessons, from BLM to CRT to DEI and gender fluid theory. No one was vetting these teachers before handing their kids over to them. It’s a perfect environment for grooming, whether political or sexual.

There is also a psychological factor at work: Diagnosed narcissists have a much higher instance of sexual abuse than the rest of the population. In fact, narcissism is generally a key indicator of a potential sexual predator. And, guess which profession is near the top of the list for attracting a disproportionate number of narcissists? That’s right, teaching. And the rate is even higher among female teachers, who make up 77% of industry.

The narcissism connection may help to explain why teachers are also disproportionately far-left. Teachers unions donate almost 100% exclusively to the Democratic Party and these days, public schools are identified as a primary source for woke propaganda. Recent studies show a direct link between woke ideology (leftist radicalism) and narcissism.

That is to say, the teaching world has become a hive for some of the worst kinds of people on the planet to congregate. Sexual abuse of children is a natural extension of this kind of environment.

This is not to say that a majority of teachers abuse children. Not at all. However, the profession has clearly been identified by abusers of all kinds as a prime hunting ground. Political groomers and sexual groomers alike have flooded into the halls of academic institutions. And, because school districts (largely run by leftists) hide abuses and avoid scrutiny, the crimes will continue until there is a dramatic national overhaul of hiring policies and standards.

