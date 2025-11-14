This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki got spooked and walked back her statement calling President Trump a predator amid the Democrats’ Epstein email hoax.

On Wednesday morning, the Democrats’ Committee on Oversight released a “tranche of correspondence” from the Epstein Estate, claiming to “strike a blow against the White House’s Epstein cover-up.”

The three unrelated emails range in dates from 2011 through 2019.

The selectively leaked emails suggested President Trump spent ‘hours’ with an Epstein trafficking victim.

The Democrats’ latest Trump smear campaign backfired on them.

The unnamed victim referenced in the document dump is Virginia Giuffre. She has repeatedly stated that President Trump was never involved in any wrongdoing.

Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year under mysterious circumstances.

The White House blasted the Democrats for their latest stunt.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News in a statement.

#ad: Looking for high-purity DMSO you can actually trust?

Earth Harmony’s DMSO is USP Grade with 99.99% purity, non-diluted, with no added water, and stored in glass bottles to prevent plastic contamination.

NOTE: DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) is a powerful solvent. This product is for research and development purposes only. Only use as recommended by your healthcare provider.

Choose purity. Choose performance. Choose Earth Harmony DMSO.

Stock Up Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Earth Harmony, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Psaki panicked after she called Trump a predator and quickly walked back her comment.

She doesn’t want to be sued for a cool billion by Trump.

“You’re talking about the other predators out there, in addition to Trump! And I mean, I’m not, I’m not, not saying he is! We don’t know all the details about that!” Psaki said.

“I just mean in addition to what we learned about Epstein and others. There’s other predators out there!” she said.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share