This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

One year after Secret Service security failures led to an assassination attempt against President Trump…

Project Veritas on Monday released text messages from a Secret Service Agent inviting a stranger to the White House, disclosing operational details, and disparaging President Trump.

Without knowing her identity, Secret Service Agent Marc Hendrickson invited a female Project Veritas journalist to the White House.

The undercover journalist expressed her hatred for President Trump to which Hendrickson replied, “Yeah, he’s doing a lot of whacky shit right now.”

Via Project Veritas:

Text messages with Hendrickson reveal this agent engaging in egregious violations of Secret Service safety and confidentiality protocols. Without knowing the identity of our female journalist, Hendrickson: 1. Invited her to “come say hi” to him at the White House, a secure facility central to national security. 2. Sent a photo from the White House, boasting that he works there “every day.” 3. Disclosed sensitive operational details, stating, “I’m in protection, I travel with protectees and provide access control wherever they are.” 4. Made disparaging remarks about the Commander-in-Chief, claiming President Trump is “doing a lot of wacky shit right now.” Hendrickson’s reckless actions – inviting an unknown individual to the White House, sharing sensitive photos, and disclosing operational details – expose a severe lapse in judgment and a dangerous breach of security. This behavior reveals how easily he could be compromised or manipulated by adversaries, potentially granting hostile actors critical access or intelligence that jeopardizes the safety of President Trump and the nation. This betrayal is particularly chilling as it coincides with the one-year anniversary of the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on President Trump – a stark reminder of the relentless threats facing our leaders. Hendrickson’s conduct mocks the Secret Service’s motto, “Worthy of Trust and Confidence,” and erodes public trust in the agency’s ability to secure the White House and its protectees. Project Veritas has demanded answers from Secret Service leadership regarding Hendrickson’s status, the investigation into his actions, and immediate steps to prevent future breaches. As the Secret Service continues to confront the fallout from the catastrophic security failures of July 13, 2024, this video exposes ongoing internal weaknesses. The American people demand a Secret Service they can trust without question – can the agency truly claim to be “Worthy of Trust and Confidence”?

WATCH:

Text messages show Hendrickson disparaging President Trump.

The Secret Service has not responded to Project Veritas’ request for comment.

Last week it was reported that several Secret Service agents connected to the Butler assassination attempt were temporarily suspended without pay.

