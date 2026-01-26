This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

The private jet that crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday evening is registered to prominent anti-ICE lawyers who were spending tens of millions of dollars to elect Democrats in the upcoming Texas primaries.

The crash resulted in seven fatalities and one serious injury.

The jet was registered to Arnold & Itkin Trial Lawyers, known for its aggressive litigation and leftist political activism, including substantial financial support for Democrat causes, particularly those opposing strict immigration enforcement and Republican policies in Texas.

The victims’ names have not been released at this time, but early reports indicate that people associated with the firm were on board.

The firm, along with another Houston-based practice, Abraham Watkins, donated $300,000 to the political action committee First Tuesday to boost Democrat candidates in the 2024 elections.

The Texas Voice previously reported:

Two liberal personal injury law firms that have combined to spend over $11 million thus far in the 2026 election cycle – including spending to influence Texas Republican Primary elections – have boasted about their work representing illegal immigrants on their firm websites. On his website, Kurt Arnold of the Arnold & Itkin law firm brags about obtaining the “largest settlement for an undocumented worker in United States history.” Arnold and his law partner, Jason Itkin, formed the Texans for Truth and Liberty PAC last year with an initial contribution of $10 million from their law firm. Texans for Truth and Liberty has already spent nearly $1 million, with the bulk of that spending going towards Republican Primary races.

The Truth and Liberty PAC has been funded by Soros-linked interests and has focused on challenging Republican incumbents in tort reform battles.

During the crash, air traffic control can be heard saying, “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down,” approximately 45 seconds after the plane took off, according to a PBS report.

First responders were at the scene less than a minute after the air traffic controller’s message.

