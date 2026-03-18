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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

The former principal of an Oregon high school was sentenced on Feb. 23 to five years in prison after being convicted of possessing child pornography, local media reported.

Jeremy P. Williams, who served as the Principal of Rainier Junior-Senior High School in Oregon, had previously entered a guilty plea to three charges involving possession of sexually explicit images of minors, The Daily News, a local newspaper out of Longview, Washington, reported when he was sentenced. The former principal is also ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years and serve 36 months of community custody once released, the outlet reported.

The district had previously suspended Williams for comments he made in the wake of the assassination of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, though the exact nature of the comments were not revealed.

The Cowlitz County, Washington, Sheriff’s Office said that it received tips about child sex abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 28, according to a Sept. 17 release. Williams was initially charged with 13 counts involving child pornography.

The Rainier School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Comments that either celebrated, mocked, or justified Kirk’s assassination appeared on various online social media platforms, particularly on BlueSky. As a result, multiple individuals, including MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd and Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah, were subsequently terminated from their positions.

Other school officials have mocked Kirk’s death, with a Texas affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers suing to allow members to mock his death in January. In October, a Rhode Island school blocked parents from accessing the curriculum of one teacher who mocked Kirk’s assassination by charging over $100,000 to access it.

TPUSA has received over 100,000 inquiries about starting chapters since Kirk’s assassination, with efforts to start high school chapters, known as Club America, meeting resistance in some parts of the country. In Royal Oak, Michigan, liberals criticized the school board for allowing a Club America chapter to form, while an Albemarle County, Virginia, school board member came under fire for comparing TPUSA to the Ku Klux Klan.

In Prince William County, Virginia, officials resisted the formation of a Club America chapter at Patriot High School, prompting one parent to call out the county’s school board at a meeting.

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