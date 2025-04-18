This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

The press was unexpectedly ushered out of Friday afternoon’s swearing-in of Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump’s pick to serve as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

President Trump was speaking when what appeared to be a medical emergency halted the proceedings.

The ceremony began as planned, with President Trump delivering brief remarks alongside Dr. Oz and other officials.

Midway through the event, the press was rushed out of the room.

In video of the incident, it appeared that a young girl may have been suffering a medical emergency.

“Press out! Everybody get out, right now!” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt can be heard shouting.

Dr. Oz is a former celebrity surgeon and television personality. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 3, 2025, in a 53-45 party-line vote.

CMS oversees health insurance programs for over 150 million Americans, including through Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Details about what happened during the swearing-in event are scarce, as no official White House press release or reporter in the room has provided information at time of publishing.

UPDATE: The White House confirms a minor family member fainted during the ceremony and has since recovered.

