This video was just released by CHD. It’s short and highly informative.

Key points:

The parents authorized release of the medical records to CHD. The 6-year old child was recovering from the measles (and was out of danger from dying from the measles), but developed pneumonia. The hospital gave the child the WRONG antibiotic combination (deviating from the standard of care). The child got worse. The doctors should have tried the correct antibiotic at that point, but did nothing. The test results on the culture revealed the type of infection and the doctor ordered the correct medication, but it was ordered to be started 10 hours later (instead of immediately). The correct medication was started after it was too late to stop the infection. Note: the community avoids vaccines due to too many vaccine adverse events in the community. Apparently, the gaslighting (“this is normal”) is not working in this community.

Watch the full video:

The mainstream media lied to you creating a panic and questioning RFK’s measured response. Do you think any of them will apologize for getting it wrong? In your dreams, maybe.

I’d be absolutely amazed if there were any apologies for getting it wrong and falsely alarming people.

I’d be further amazed if any of them correct the story.

Mainstream media should be telling parents to follow the science and do NOT vaccinate your kids

There have been 10 studies in the peer-reviewed literature now comparing fully vaxxed and fully unvaxxed kids. The fully unvaxxed kids do better on every single health measure. The mainstream media does not want you to know any of this because it would make them look bad for getting it wrong before.

Details in Brian Hooker’s book: Vax-Unvax: Let the science speak.

