The era of endless wars is over, and President Trump is offering a new vision built on strength, peace, and results.

Standing on stage in Riyadh, Trump opened the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum with a powerful tribute to his longtime friend, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The tone was clear from the start: this wasn’t routine diplomacy—it was the foundation of a powerful alliance.

“What a great place, but more importantly, what great people,” he said, addressing the Saudi Royal Family.

Turning to the Crown Prince, Trump spoke from the heart.

“I want to thank his royal highness the Crown Prince for that incredible introduction,” he said.

“He’s an incredible man. I’ve known him a long time now. There is nobody like him! Thank you very much. Appreciate it very much, my friend.”

It’s a partnership that’s already delivered billions in investment, historic peace deals, and a united stance against terrorism.

Now, Trump is back, reaffirming his commitment to a relationship that’s reshaping the Middle East.

But Trump didn’t stop at celebration of alliances.

He took direct aim at the foreign policy elites who failed the region for decades.

As he praised Saudi Arabia’s historic transformation, he issued a scathing rebuke of the interventionist mindset that defined U.S. policy for years.

The heat was scorching.

“It is crucial for the wider world to know this great transformation has not come from western interventionalists or flying people in beautiful planes giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs.”

He laid bare the legacy of failure.

“No, the gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, were not created by the so-called nation builders, Neocons or liberal nonprofits like those who spent trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Kabul, Baghdad, so many other cities.”

Instead, Trump credited the people who live there, who built their countries without lectures or occupation.

“...the people that are right here. The people that have lived here all their lives, developing their own sovereign countries, pursuing their own unique visions, and charting their own destinies in their own way.”

He made sure no one missed the lesson.

“In the end the so-called nation builders wrecked far more nations than they built and the interventionalists were intervening in complex societies that they didn't understand themselves. They told you how to do it but they had no idea how to do it themselves.”

And the key to real progress?

“Peace, prosperity and progress came not from a radical rejection of your heritage but rather from embracing your national traditions and embracing that same heritage that you love so dearly.”

In the crowd, Crown Prince MBS and Elon Musk applauded, signaling a shared understanding of what it took to rebuild the region on their own terms.

Then came the shocker: Trump extended an unexpected olive branch to one of America’s oldest adversaries—Iran.

But it wasn’t just a plea. It was an ultimatum.

“I’m here today not merely to condemn the past chaos of Iran’s leaders, but to offer them a new path and a much better path toward a far better and more hopeful future,” he said.

Trump made it clear this wasn’t about grudges. It was about giving Iran a chance to turn the page.

“I have never believed in having permanent enemies. I’m different than a lot of people think. I don’t like permanent enemies,” he explained.

“As I’ve shown repeatedly, I have voted to end past conflicts and form new partnerships for a more stable world, even if our differences might be very profound, which they are in the case of Iran.”

Then came the line that flipped the room: “I want to make a deal with Iran.”

But what if Iran chooses terror over peace?

Trump made the stakes crystal clear. “We will have no choice but to inflict MASSIVE maximum pressure, drive Iranian exports to zero, like I did before.”

“They were a virtually bankrupt country because of what I did. They had no money for terror, they had no money for Hamas or Hezbollah.”

And then the bottom line: “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

The choice is simple. Peace—or total economic collapse.

The most revealing moment of the night didn’t come during a foreign policy rundown.

It came when Trump let the world in on what actually drives him.

This was the line he dropped that will define his legacy: “As I said in my inaugural address, my greatest hope is to be a peacemaker, a unifier. I don’t like war.”

And this wasn’t just talk. He shared a story that the media barely mentioned—one that revealed how his philosophy plays out in practice.

“Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan.”

Two nuclear powers. Centuries of tension. And how did Trump stop it?

Not with aircraft carriers. With trade. Art of the Deal.

“I said, ‘Fellas, come on. Let’s make a deal. Let’s do some trading. Let’s not trade nuclear missiles, let’s trade the things that you make so beautifully.’”

That one line said everything about his approach: strong enough to demand results, smart enough to deescalate without bloodshed.

“They both have very powerful, strong leaders, good leaders, smart leaders. It all stopped. Hopefully, it will remain that way, but it all stopped.”

While other leaders gave speeches, Trump made phone calls—and brought peace to the brink of war.

As he wrapped up, Trump delivered one final message—not just to the room in Riyadh, but to the entire world.

It was a declaration of intent for the great American future.

“As president of the United States, my preference will always be for peace and partnership, whenever those outcomes can be achieved.”

And then he addressed the legacy of those who came before him—the ones who used American power not to protect freedom, but to enforce ideology.

“In recent years, far too many American presidents have been afflicted with the notion that it’s our job to look into the souls of foreign leaders and use U.S. policy to dispense justice for their sins.”

He called out the addiction to military might.

“They loved using our very powerful military, and now it’s really the most powerful it’s ever been.”

But for Trump, that power is a deterrent, not a tool of destruction.

War is easy. Peace takes courage. And that’s the path he’s choosing for America.

