The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Childs's avatar
Tom Childs
16m

Good stories, thanks.

Reply
Share
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
41m

The very idea of a commoner posing danger is off. Common AI are terminals for data collection (e.g. ChatGPT: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-does-chatgpt-work-what-is-chatgpt), and the goal is to build deepfakes for everyone. The process is in its last phase:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-final-stage-of-global-ai-power

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture