STORY #1 - A growing list of global elites are stepping down as the Epstein dominoes begin to fall.

Yet even as millions of documents continue to surface, one question refuses to die: is this real accountability, or carefully managed damage control?

After the Justice Department dumped millions of Epstein documents, resignations followed fast. Thomas Pritzker left Hyatt after emails showed he kept in contact with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell beyond the 2008 conviction. Goldman Sachs’ Kathryn Ruemmler resigned over friendly exchanges years after his plea deal. DP World’s Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp, and diplomats like Mona Juul and Peter Mandelson also exited as scrutiny intensified.

Then came the bombshell report this week that Epstein secretly stashed computers and CDs in storage units across the U.S., material investigators may never have searched.

How can anyone declare the case closed when all of this is still being uncovered?

Watch Maria’s full report and see the receipts for yourself.

STORY #2 - Louisiana regulators just handed Big Tech a blank check, and your electric bill is on the hook.

As AI replaces workers across the country, regular electric customers could now be forced to bankroll the very data centers driving those job losses.

A fast-tracked policy quietly pushed through the Louisiana Public Service Commission shifts massive infrastructure costs onto the public, with almost no transparency and virtually zero public input. Under the so-called “Lightning Amendment,” ratepayers could be stuck covering more than half, and potentially up to 75%, of the capital costs needed to power AI data centers built for companies like Meta.

These energy-guzzling facilities can demand power on the scale of entire cities, yet the policy moved forward with barely anyone aware it was happening. Worse, there’s no clear written order, making long-term accountability nearly impossible.

But here’s what they didn’t count on.

Communities in New Brunswick, New Jersey and San Marcos, California just stopped similar projects cold. When local citizens showed up, they won.

So who approved this, and why did almost no one know?

Watch Maria’s report before this locks in costs you never agreed to.

STORY #3 - Months before a Canadian man in a dress carried out a school massacre, OpenAI employees were disturbed by what he was asking ChatGPT and internally debated whether to call police.

Let that sink in.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Jesse Van Rootselaar’s ChatGPT activity was flagged in June 2025 after he described gun violence scenarios detailed enough to alarm staff. Roughly a dozen employees debated contacting police, some convinced the threat of real-world bloodshed was substantial. In the end, the company banned his account, concluding it did not meet the threshold of “credible and imminent” harm.

Seven months later, police say he killed eight people and injured 25 before taking his own life.

But what exactly did ChatGPT flag? The public hasn’t seen the material, only been told it was concerning. We’re expected to trust unnamed sources and opaque AI systems to decide who gets reported to law enforcement.

After tragedies like this, fear spreads fast, and surveillance suddenly sounds reasonable. But once AI is allowed to evaluate intent and label people as risks, where does that line get drawn, and who draws it?

Watch Maria’s full report before forming your conclusion.

