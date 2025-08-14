The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
10m

The parade of incompetency for public/civic officeholders was always going to become evident. Unfortunately, things had to break and stop functioning for normies to realize that competence actually does matter, and more than skin color, religious/social affiliations and in-group preferences.

Things like power grids, accountability across all levels of government, disaster response, crime prevention and fiscal prudence cannot be faked. And incompetence eventually surfaces.

But in the meantime, we all suffer.

Local voting matters - Do your research BEFORE voting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture