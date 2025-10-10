Editorial credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock.com

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The radical Antifa militants infesting Portland have issued a brazen call to arms: a coordinated “laser party” aimed at blinding and potentially crashing U.S. military helicopters patrolling the skies over the city’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo reported the blog’s announcement and said organizers urged participants to converge at different vantage points across the city and “unleash your beam at the cop copter.”

According to the announcement:

YOU’RE INVITED: LASER TAG! Every night for weeks we are forced to listen to the threatening rhythm of helicopter blades as the federal regime spies on us. The only limit power knows is our refusal to submit. This Saturday, October 11th, at 9pm you are invited to fight back. All you need is a laser. Leave home – they can see where the laser is coming from. Go to a park, a field, or some other public place, and once the clock strikes 9 unleash your beam at the cop copter. Mask up. Coordinate with friends to throw a laser party! Let’s take back the night together! It won’t take many of us to ground the helicopters! Every night for weeks we are forced to listen to the threatening rhythm of helicopter blades as the federal regime spies on us. The only limit power knows is our refusal to submit. This Saturday, October 11th, you are invited to fight back. All you need is a laser. Leave home – they can see where the laser is coming from. Go to a park, a field, or some other public place, and once the clock strikes 9 unleash your beam at the cop copter. Mask up. Coordinate with friends to throw a laser party! Let’s take back the night together! It won’t take many of us to ground the helicopters! The spread of accessible acts of resistance, scattered around the city, can cause significant disruption while being difficult (if not outright impossible) to control. Actions that aim at destroying the capacity of our enemies to enforce control in simple and concrete ways can make more daring actions possible. The Portland Police also use aerial surveillance to target protests and usually have one of their Cessna spy planes in the sky. In 2020 and 2021, PPB used the plane to target specific protesters for arrest. Let’s blind all the eyes in the sky! During the uprising in Chile in 2019, lasers were used to take down a police drone. It is unlikely that a single laser would have much effect, but many working together can clearly blind cameras and sensors or even force the drone down to earth entirely. Lasers have the clear downside of being easily traced back to their source, especially from the air. If enough lasers are pointed at the aircraft, we think it will not be able to safely stay in the air for long enough to continue to pinpoint the source for law enforcement, and numbers will make it difficult to focus on a single person. Be ready to dispose of the laser if you need to – wear gloves and clean it with alcohol in case you have to toss it in a hurry. Consider taking precautions to keep DNA off of it as well. Besides, lasers just look cool!

Last month, the FBI arrested four illegal aliens hiding out in a Portland residence after one of the subjects in the home aimed a laser at a Border Patrol helicopter on Saturday night.

The Feds obtained a search warrant on a home associated with a subject who pointed a laser at a CBP helicopter and other aircraft.

It turns out that four illegals were holed up in the residence, so the Feds took all of them into custody.

“FBI Portland just took down a residence of a suspect who allegedly targeted CBP officers – all four individuals located in the house are in the U.S. illegally and now in custody,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

“Come after law enforcement officers and this FBI will put you away,” he added.

