STORY #1 - Glenn Beck just exposed a haunting secret President George W. Bush confessed behind closed doors—about who really runs the country.

In 2008, Beck was summoned to the Oval Office. Bush, furious over Beck’s Iraq War coverage, erupted in profanity. But the real shock came when he admitted that no matter who wins, presidents take orders from the same unelected insiders. “They really have no choice. This is what they have to do.”

Beck insists Trump broke that mold, but critics like Maria Zeee aren’t convinced. Supporters often excuse his stumbles—Warp Speed, his dinner with Bill Gates—by blaming “bad advisers.”

So which is it? Has Trump escaped the Deep State’s grip, or are the same shadowy forces still pulling the strings? Hear Maria’s full breakdown and decide for yourself.

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: Want real freedom from inflation and Wall Street?

There’s one asset that’s transforming retirement wealth faster than anything else on the market: crypto inside an IRA.

Smart investors are moving fast as the crypto market outpaces investment returns on Wall Street.

Visit DailyPulseCrypto.com to start building real wealth in a crypto IRA you control and get up to $2,500 in free crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - The masks once hailed as “gold standard” COVID protection are now poisoning the water, soil, and even our bodies. Scientists warn they’re releasing toxic chemicals that could endanger people, wildlife, and ecosystems for generations.

At the height of the pandemic, 129 billion masks were used every month. With no recycling stream, they piled into landfills, rivers, and streets—where they’re now breaking down into hormone-disrupting toxins.

In lab tests, every mask leaked microplastics within 24 hours in water. The FFP2 and FFP3 versions—the very ones promoted as the safest—released four to six times more than others. Even worse, researchers found they shed bisphenol B, a chemical that imitates estrogen inside the body.

What was once sold as “safety” may be the most toxic legacy of the pandemic. Maria Zeee’s full report exposes how deep this disaster runs—and why its fallout could haunt us for decades to come.

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - Nepal just erupted into chaos after its government tried to erase free speech with a nationwide social media ban—and the uprising is unlike anything the world has seen.

Gen Z protesters torched Parliament, forced the Prime Minister to resign, and hunted politicians through the streets. Homes of top leaders were burned to the ground, and the former PM’s wife was killed when her residence was set ablaze.

The trigger was a sweeping ban on nearly every major platform. Officials called it “compliance,” but for young Nepalese already seething over corruption and joblessness, cutting off their only voice was the final straw.

Politicians were dragged into the streets, beaten, and airlifted out as others fled by helicopter. Telegram caved to censorship demands, but most platforms refused. Days of unrest ended only after the ban was lifted and social media restored—but not before Nepal’s rulers paid a devastating price.

This is a chilling warning to the world: crush speech, and the people will rise. Maria’s explosive report reveals the shocking scenes the mainstream will never show you.

Click here to watch the full episode.

#ad: Big Tech and Big Brother are teaming up to track your every move—through CBDCs, digital IDs, and social credit scores. But you don’t have to accept it.



In tomorrow’s webinar, you’ll learn easy, actionable steps anyone can use to protect their privacy online.

The class is FREE but seats are limited—sign up here to reserve your spot.

Claim Your Free Spot

DISCLOSURE: Thank you for supporting this sponsor, which keeps our website running to bring you uncensored news.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share