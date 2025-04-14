This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

A U.S. Navy veteran and his wife were subjected to the full weight of the government’s iron fist as Child Protective Services—backed by armed deputies—stormed their home and seized their one-month-old, breastfeeding infant.

According to the father, there was no warrant. No due process. No criminal charge.

This happened not in communist China, nor in North Korea. It happened in suburban Virginia. In America. In 2025.

Farzin Yazdani, a Navy veteran, father, and respected engineer, has become the latest victim of a weaponized family court system—a system increasingly aligned with radical bureaucrats and progressive ideologues who seem hellbent on dismantling the American family under the guise of state welfare.

“I’m begging everybody who’s reading this that there’s a crime in progress currently, Loudoun County Government has abducted and falsely imprisoned a one-month-old breastfeeding baby from its innocent mother. Please spread the story far and wide. Interact with it like it Do whatever the algorithm needs to spread this story for the love of God,” Yazdani wrote on X.

Loudoun County Child Protective Services (CPS), flanked by armed deputies from the sheriff’s department, stormed the Yazdani home in what the father describes as a “coordinated ambush” based on a false affidavit from a bitter ex-wife embroiled in a custody battle.

The infant—completely healthy, cared for, and bonded to her mother—was removed with zero regard for constitutional rights, familial bonds, or even basic human decency.

Baby Roxana (Credit: Yazdani)

Yazdani wrote in a post on X:

“This is government terrorism. And every man in America needs to understand: if it can happen to me, it can happen to you. I may have been the target of an investigation. There are no charges or litigation pending against me. If they bring some, Fine—I’ll face it. I’ll fight it. But what justifies taking my children away from their innocent mother? What justifies ripping a one-month-old breastfeeding baby from the woman who carried her, nurtured her, and has never been accused of anything? There is no justification. There is no logic. There is only cruelty. This is what happens when the system convinces itself you’re a “bad guy.” It doesn’t need proof. It doesn’t need due process. It just needs perception. One bitter ex, one dishonest affidavit, and suddenly, the state throws its full weight at you—not just to punish you, but to destroy your family. Even when the lies are exposed—even when you have recordings, evidence, proof of innocence—they don’t stop. The stain of the accusation is enough. And now I’m under scrutiny, treated like I need to be controlled, while the people I love most are used as leverage in this twisted game. They’re not protecting anyone. They’re destroying a peaceful family. They’re endangering children. They’ve removed a fragile newborn from the safest place she could be—her mother’s arms—and handed her over to a system where children do die in state care. This isn’t justice. This is government-sponsored child abuse. This is psychological warfare. This is terror. I’ve been honorable. I’ve been respectful. I’ve shown love and restraint even toward those who’ve betrayed me. But I will not be silent while this happens. Everyone needs to hear this. Everyone needs to wake up. Please share this. Help me make noise. Help me expose what they’re doing—not just to me, but to thousands of families across this country.”

Stand with the Yazdani family in their fight for justice— click here to donate.

The October 14 Raid: A Family Torn Apart

Yazdani says the trauma began long before this latest attack. In October 2024, Loudoun County deputies arrived with his ex-wife and her new husband to forcibly remove his 5-year-old son—without investigation, warrant, or questions.

Yazdani, calm and compliant, was placed in handcuffs by Deputy Stephen V. Mieszala, who would later be caught withholding body cam footage and showing up at custody hearings alongside the ex-wife.

Yazdani wrote:

On October 14th, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., I was exercising my court-approved visitation with my son when my ex-wife, Amanda, showed up unannounced and uninvited to my brother’s home—the former residence of my late father. She brought with her Deputy First Class Stephen V. Mieszala (#3343) of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. I had calmly asked for an extension to my weekend visit. Amanda refused—and instead escalated the situation by bringing law enforcement to a peaceful home. What happened next was pure abuse of power. Without cause, warrant, or investigation, Deputy Mieszala immediately placed me in handcuffs, ignoring the fact that I was calm, cooperative, and clearly trying to de-escalate. You will hear in this video the most painful part of all:

My 5-year-old son screaming and begging to stay with me—his father—as I’m arrested in front of him. That is a sound I will never forget.

And neither will he. This moment shattered more than just my pride. It devastated my relationship with my brother, a law-abiding citizen who now believes I brought shame and scrutiny to his home. We haven’t spoken since. I am a U.S. Navy veteran, an engineer, a business owner, a father, and a homeowner in Loudoun County. I have no criminal history. I’ve served my country and community honorably. And still, I was treated like a criminal—with my son forced to watch. Deputy Mieszala later falsely claimed he witnessed an assault, alleging that I “retreated into the house” and the door struck Amanda. But the body cam footage—which he withheld—proved that never happened. In fact, if he had actually witnessed an assault, why was I detained while he “investigated”? During the arrest, I told him the cuffs were too tight. Instead of loosening them, he tightened them further. I was placed in a hot patrol car without airflow, left to suffer. Even after the magistrate released me on my own recognizance, I was held for 6.5 more hours under the excuse of a “shift change.” That’s not procedure. That’s punishment. The charge? Nolle prosequi.

Dismissed.

Because there was no evidence, no crime, and a lying officer who withheld the truth. Deputy Mieszala is now a witness for Amanda in our custody case—using his badge and the credibility of his office to further a personal agenda. This is weaponization of law enforcement, plain and simple. This video isn’t just about me.

It’s about how the system destroys families under color of law.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share