The alleged gunman in the deadly shooting targeting two Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party lawmakers and their spouses had a manifesto that listed “many lawmakers and other officials” in his car, according to police. The suspect is on the run on foot.

UPDATE: A photo was released by the Minnesota State Patrol showing ‘No Kings’ flyers on the seat of the alleged gunman’s car (Photo at end of article.) Police are asking the public to not attend the statewide No Kings protests against President Trump scheduled for today.

Speaker Emerita Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed in a shooting in their home in Brooklyn early Saturday by a suspect impersonating a police officer. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot and wounded in their homes Champlin in a similar attack. The shooting scenes are about eight miles apart.

