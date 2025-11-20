STORY #1 - House Oversight Chair James Comer says he is prepared to have Bill and Hillary Clinton ARRESTED if they keep ignoring subpoenas over their Epstein ties, and the pressure on them is now rapidly intensifying by the day.

The Clintons are the only major political figures refusing to cooperate, even as Trump answers Epstein questions daily and other officials sit for depositions.

Comer warns their silence will NOT be tolerated, and Washington is already showing cracks. Hakeem Jeffries refused three times to say whether it was appropriate for Democrat Stacey Plaskett to be texting Epstein during an anti-Trump hearing in 2019, and newly surfaced emails suggest Epstein helped boost Jeffries early in his rise.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mike Johnson insists the files involve national security and require redactions, raising the obvious question: how can a “hoax” be a national security threat?

The pressure is hitting a breaking point. If they want this story to go away, there’s only one answer: release the files and let America see everything.

Watch the full report here.

STORY #2 - A major warning sign from 2008 just flashed again in the U.S. economy, and the alarm bells are becoming impossible to ignore. The numbers now coming in are so severe that analysts are openly predicting a new Great Recession.

The damage is coming from every direction and accelerating fast. Foreclosures, evictions, repossessions, and mass layoffs are all surging at the same time, creating a pattern the political class can no longer brush aside.

Foreclosure filings in October were 19% higher than last year, the eighth straight month of increases. More than a million renters have been forced out in the past year. Subprime auto delinquencies just hit the highest level ever recorded, and more than 7.5 million vehicles are already in the repossession pipeline. Major lenders are failing, Verizon is preparing to cut 15,000 jobs, and AI-driven layoffs are sweeping through entire industries.

As global instability rises and elites steer the country toward a digital-ID future, Americans are left asking: why isn’t anyone in Washington sounding the alarm?

Watch the full report here.

STORY #3 - Police in Germany raided a man’s home at dawn, seized his phone, took his biometrics, and even demanded his BLOOD—all because he criticized government workers in a tiny X post seen by a hundred people.

This is where free speech ends and state-enforced obedience begins.

The intimidation was explicit. Officers told him to “think about what you post in the future,” warned he is now “under surveillance,” and tried to stretch Section 130, a law meant for inciting hatred against protected groups. Government employees are not one of them, which is why his lawyer says the raid and identification procedures were likely illegal.

And this is not an isolated case. Across Europe, authorities are now using serious investigative powers against minor political speech, turning tiny posts into full-scale probes.

What happened here is only the opening move, and Maria Zeee explains why what comes next is even more alarming.

Watch the full report here.

Watch the full episode below:

