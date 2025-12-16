This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of liberal activist and famed director Rob Reiner, has been arrested and charged with the brutal murder of his parents.

The LAPD Gang and Narcotics Division published dramatic photos of Nick’s handcuffed arrest on Instagram on Monday, but quickly deleted them without explanation.

Rob Reiner, 78, known for classics like The Princess Bride, Spinal Tap, and When Harry Met Sally, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon.

The New York Post reports:

Nick Reiner, whose face is blurred out, is seen being forced to the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back, according to one photo. Another snap showed law enforcement pushing the suspect against the front of a squad car. In the caption, the unit only identified the man as “a double homicide suspect.” The arrest was made by US Marshals with the assistance of the LAPD’s robbery homicide division, according to the post. An LAPD spokesperson declined to comment when asked why the force’s gang and narcotics unit deleted the arrest photo shortly after it was published.

The since-deleted photos:

#ad: Did you know that missing key vitamins and minerals can trigger hunger cravings—making you eat more and gain weight?

One secret to maintaining a healthy weight is giving your body what it truly needs, not feeding constant cravings.

That’s where Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral formula comes in.

With over 30 essential nutrients and a potent antioxidant blend, this certified-organic supplement helps fill nutritional gaps, supports metabolism, and promotes lasting energy.

Experience the difference that complete, pure nutrition can make. Fuel your body right with Global Healing’s Multivitamin & Mineral.

Elevate Your Health Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

According to the latest updates from the Los Angeles Police Department, Nick Reiner was booked on suspicion of murder and is now being held without bail after an initial setting of $4 million.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed the arrest during a press conference, stating that investigators from the Robbery Homicide Division worked through the night to apprehend him.

The case is set to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for formal charges on Tuesday.

Nick has been placed on suicide watch while in custody.

People close to the family have been speaking to the press about the son’s troubled history.

Nick, who has long battled severe drug addiction starting in his teens, co-wrote and starred in the 2016 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, directed by his father, which chronicled a young man’s struggles with substance abuse and rehab.

Insiders report that Nick “really resented” his father and “hated himself for not being as successful,” amid ongoing family tensions.

The night before the murders, Rob and Nick reportedly got into a “very loud argument” at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, loud enough for other guests to notice.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share