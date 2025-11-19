This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett on Tuesday melted down on the House floor as the House voted in favor of advancing a measure to censure her and strip her of from the House Intelligence Committee.

Stacey Plaskett was texting Jeffrey Epstein and taking advice from him during a 2019 Congressional hearing with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

According to The Washington Post and CNN, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett was exchanging text messages with Jeffrey Epstein in the middle of Michael Cohen’s 2019 congressional testimony on Trump’s business practices.

Rep Ralph Norman (R-SC) on Tuesday introduced a resolution to censure Democrat Stacey Plaskett and strip her from the House Intelligence Committee.

“I’ve introduced a resolution to censure Stacey Plaskett and remove her from the House Intelligence Committee,” Norman said.

“Her coordination with Jeffrey Epstein during official congressional business is disgraceful, unethical, and an affront to this institution,” he said.

“That’s corruption of judgment at the highest level,” he added.

UPDATE: US House rejects censuring Democrat Stacey Plaskett.

Plaskett, a non-voting Democrat Delegate who represents the US Virgin Islands, took to the House floor to defend herself.

Stacey Plaskett claimed that she did not know Epstein was under federal investigation at the time she was communicating with him back in 2019.

“I got a text from Jeffrey Epstein, who at the time was my constituent. It was not public knowledge at that time that he was under federal investigation,” she said.

Plaskett’s text exchange with Epstein came several years after he was arrested for trafficking crimes.

Stacey Plaskett also took an opportunity to trash President Trump.

“You wanna talk about texting felons?! How often do you text Trump?” she shouted.

WATCH:

