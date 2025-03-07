This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

British host Piers Morgan met his match this week as he confronted a lunatic liberal who claimed anyone who identifies as a woman is a woman.

In one segment of his show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” from Wednesday [see below], Morgan attempted to clarify from uber-liberal guest @JoJoFromJerz what her definition of the word “woman” entailed.

“Give me a simple answer, Joe…What is a woman?” Morgan asked.

“Well, a woman is whatever. If you feel like you’re a woman, then you’re a woman,” the unhinged leftist attempted to claim, before being pressed by Morgan, who asked, “So, if I feel like a woman right now, I’m a woman?”

The wild segment continued for about a minute and a half.

“So just to be clear, if I feel like a woman right now, I am a woman. Is that your position?” Morgan asked.

“If you feel like you are a woman, Piers, and you want to walk around identifying as a woman, it is not my prerogative to tell you that you’re a woman,” JoJo replied.

JoJo next attempted to turn the tables on Morgan with a gotcha question, asking, “What is a man?” to which Morgan immediately answered “an adult human male.”

The deranged leftist’s weak attempt to defend her utterly retarded point, devoid of any real evidence, shows the left has come unglued, lost the narrative, and is scrambling to justify its indefensible ideologies in the wake of the new Trump era.

Check out the outrageous segment:

