Guest post by Nicole Silverio

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz rushed to the aid of Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay as he passed out inside the Oval Office on Thursday.

President Donald Trump, Oz, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr and other administration officials announced a plan to lower the costs of obesity drugs during the event. Oz and two other individuals rushed to Findlay’s aid as he collapsed to his knees.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Trump announced his agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers Eli Lilly and Company and Novo Nordisk to dramatically reduce the costs of Ozempic and Wegovy to help Americans struggling with diabetes, obesity and other conditions. If approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the prices of Ozempic and Wegovy will fall from $1,000 and $1,350 per month to $350 when purchased through TrumpRx, according to a White House fact sheet.

If approved, the prices of Zepbound and Orforglipron will drop from $1,086 per month to an average of $346 on average, according to the fact sheet. The move will also enable Medicare and Medicaid to cover obesity drugs, causing the drugs to cost $245. Medicare beneficiaries will pay a co-pay of $50 per month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that about 40% of American adults struggle with obesity, according to the fact sheet.

Oz’s 11-year-old granddaughter, Philomena, fainted during his swearing in ceremony at the White House on April 18.

