Pfizer Halts COVID Shot Trial Because They Can’t Find Enough Test Subjects Willing to Take Another Booster Shot
Those seeking their 6th booster are now either dead, disabled or have finally woken up to reality.
This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Pfizer and BioNTech have halted a large U.S. clinical trial for their updated COVID-19 booster injection because they could not find enough participants willing to take another mRNA shot.
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The study, targeting healthy adults aged 50–64, required tens of thousands of participants. Despite this, enrollment failed, confirming that public demand for COVID boosters has completely collapsed.
Those seeking their 6th booster are now either dead, disabled or have finally woken up to reality.
A recent Rasmussen survey found that 56% of Americans believe the COVID-19 vaccines have caused large numbers of deaths.
At the same time, real-world uptake has collapsed—only about 18% of Americans received a booster during the 2025–2026 season.
The era of mass booster compliance is over.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
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