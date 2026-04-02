This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Pfizer and BioNTech have halted a large U.S. clinical trial for their updated COVID-19 booster injection because they could not find enough participants willing to take another mRNA shot.

The study, targeting healthy adults aged 50–64, required tens of thousands of participants. Despite this, enrollment failed, confirming that public demand for COVID boosters has completely collapsed.

Those seeking their 6th booster are now either dead, disabled or have finally woken up to reality.

A recent Rasmussen survey found that 56% of Americans believe the COVID-19 vaccines have caused large numbers of deaths.

At the same time, real-world uptake has collapsed—only about 18% of Americans received a booster during the 2025–2026 season.

The era of mass booster compliance is over.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

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