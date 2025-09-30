Screenshot: Newsmax

In a landmark announcement, President Trump revealed a deal with Pfizer that slashes drug prices for Americans on Medicaid on a massive scale.

Under this agreement, Pfizer will offer its medications to Medicaid at “most favored nation’s prices.”

AP Reports:

Under the agreement, New York-based Pfizer will charge most-favored-nation pricing to Medicaid and guarantee that pricing on newly launched drugs, Trump said. That involves matching the lowest price offered in other developed nations. “It’s going to have a huge impact on bringing Medicaid costs down like nothing else,” the president said. “I can’t tell you how big this is,” he added.

The conference opened with Trump telling Pfizer CEO to his face that he is “surprised” he is agreeing to massive price cuts to his company’s drugs.

Albert Bourla smiled and stood silently as Trump announced devastating news for his company’s profits in America.

RFK Jr. heaped praise on President Trump for several minutes after he struck a deal that other politicians said was impossible.

Kennedy called it something “Democrats have wanted for 20 years, Republicans have wanted for 20 years,” but said no president had ever been able to make it happen until Trump pushed drug companies to the table.

“All we could see was all the reasons this couldn’t happen. Everybody tried. Nobody could make it happen. And it was President Trump alone who, with his doggedness and persistence, saw this clearly in a way that none of us [did],” Kennedy said.

“I can’t think of any other president in the United States that could have done this in our history.”

Dr. Oz couldn’t hide how proud he is to work for the White House — calling it a “cool place to work” after Trump did the impossible in a “historic” deal that forced pharmaceutical giants to stop ripping Americans off on drug prices.

He said the team had been working “24/7 nonstop with industry, with Albert [Bourla], with his great team at Pfizer” to get them to sell prescription drugs to Medicaid at the lowest global rate.

“We’re going to finally deliver on the fair drug prices that President Trump has been speaking about for two terms. We’re going to celebrate this historic day. I predict this historic day [will have a positive impact] in the medical field for generations to come,” Dr. Oz declared.

When Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla got his chance to speak, he revealed that President Trump made four specific requests to lower drug prices in America — and Pfizer’s deal today meets ALL of them.

Bourla admitted America was in an “unfair situation” while “other rich nations refused to pay their fair share for the medical innovation.”

That’s changing. Under the new agreement, Medicaid sale prices will drop significantly. Meanwhile, other countries that have long paid rock-bottom prices will see modest increases.

The big winner in this deal, Bourla said, was “the American patient.”

“Who else is a winner here?” he asked. “It is American innovation and American economy.”

Trump suggested that the breakthrough on drug prices could also translate to lowering health insurance.

In terms of real-world results, Trump called it “massive.” He explained how a drug that sells for $137 in America will drop to just $15 to $18.

In other countries, the same drug is sold for only $10, and they will now have to raise the price slightly.

But America is no longer footing the bill, so the rest of the world can get cheap drugs. And finally — in a move once thought impossible — Americans on Medicaid will be paying a fair price.

