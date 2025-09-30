The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carrie McCarthy's avatar
Carrie McCarthy
3h

The jabs are still poison and need to be eliminated

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
3h

This is for Medicaid . How about us that are not on Medicaid?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
101 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture