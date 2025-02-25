#10 - Persuasion expert bets his career on the COVID response being a full-blown psyop.

JOE ROGAN: “Do you think that someone sat in a room and that people discussed the best ways to get people to comply?”

CHASE HUGHES: “Yes. Oh, yes. I would bet my career because it was executed following textbook protocol.”

Hughes explained that the key sign of a psyop is “if the opinion that’s coming out needs people to be silenced.”

“So if you can’t question it—if you’re supposed to just go along, it’s a psyop,” Hughes reiterated.

During COVID, terms like “disinformation” and “misinformation” flooded the airwaves, but those terms were often weaponized to discredit voices and opinions the government didn’t like.

Doctors like Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, respected scientists at Stanford and Harvard, were silenced simply for challenging lockdowns through the Great Barrington Declaration.

“And it was openly discussed in emails,” Rogan pointed out.

“That’s what’s really crazy. They talked about the strategy of silencing these people, and then you had the actual government itself contacting Twitter, trying to get people removed, which is wild.”

They even went as far as to write headlines like “Mocking anti-vaxxers’ COVID deaths is ghoulish, yes — but may be necessary” (LA Times).

“My hope is that people have learned from this past four years and that this is an eye-opener,” Rogan said.

#9 - @DataRepublican stuns Glenn Beck with a blunt explanation of how the shadow government subverts the will of the people.

“They’re offended [by DOGE] because their power depends on people not knowing what they’re doing with [our] money.

“And so that is truly censorship. Because I think if actual Americans understood what they were doing with our money and that they were actually setting up their own government and actually ignoring what real people wanted to do, oh, we would be so upset.

“Because the reality is that these people have a government unto themselves that they’ve created with these NGOs that they run separately from us.

“And the reason I’m doing this interview is because I want to promote the knowledge to the public that these people operate in different vocabulary, with different rules, and they have made their own government inside ours with our money.”

Nobody’s ever broken it down like this before. Data Republican just pulled back the curtain—and it’s worse than we thought.

#8 - Democrats are flailing over Musk & DOGE gaining access to IRS data. But in 2023, Joe Biden gave 53 unpaid researchers & student volunteers access to the SAME SYSTEM & they said NOTHING.

#7 - Joy Reid breaks down in tears after MSNBC firing.

“My show had value!”

#6 - Karoline Leavitt warns Washington bureaucrats that they should be “nervous” over Dan Bongino’s FBI nomination.

“We often see that when outsiders are appointed to such coveted positions, a lot of people in this city get very, very nervous. And they should be...”

#5 - Don Lemon tells Megyn Kelly to F off.

“Let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color, go f**k yourself.”

#4 - FBI Whistleblower Drops a Disturbing Bombshell on Kash Patel and Dan Bongino

#3 - Maddow DETONATES: Slams MSNBC as Racist in Jaw-Dropping Rant

#2 - AI Robot ‘Attacks’ Crowd in China

#1 - The U.S. is facing a full-blown mortality crisis, and insurance data shows it’s worse than anyone thought.

Life expectancy in the U.S. is now worse than it was a decade ago. Josh Stirling, founder of the Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives, says mortality rates are alarmingly high, especially for younger age groups.

Why? The evidence points to the COVID-19 vaccines, says Epidemiologist Nic Hulscher. Here’s his breakdown:

Cardiac deaths up 8-36%: The largest COVID-19 vaccine safety study ever conducted (99 million vaccinated individuals) found myocarditis risk surges up to 610% post-mRNA injection. Subclinical vaccine-induced myopericarditis may trigger reentrant ventricular tachycardia or spontaneous ventricular fibrillation, leading to sudden cardiac death. Our King County, WA study and @EthicalSkeptic analysis of CDC data confirm excess sudden cardiac deaths skyrocketed after mass mRNA injection. Neurological deaths up 16-39%: mRNA injections linked to Ischemic stroke (+44%), Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%), Transient ischemic attack (+67%), Myelitis (+165%), Myasthenia gravis (+71%), Alzheimer’s (+22.5%), Cognitive impairment (+138%), Depression (+68.3%), Anxiety disorders (+43.9%), Sleep disorders (+93.4%)—the neurological toll is undeniable. Cancer rates up 10-50%: CDC data, peer-reviewed studies, and population-level analyses suggest COVID-19 mRNA injections are likely carcinogenic, contributing to rising cancer cases. Ethical Skeptic's analysis of CDC data shows excess cancer mortality up 9% post-mRNA rollout. Studies suggest mRNA injections may impair immune surveillance, hinder DNA repair, and accelerate tumor growth—fulfilling the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis. Case reports link the shots to aggressive cancers, including intravascular large B-cell lymphoma, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, and cutaneous adenoid cystic carcinoma. The surge in post-vaccine cancer cases demands urgent investigation.

“These data suggest that the mass COVID-19 mRNA injection campaign is a primary driver of the collapse in U.S. life expectancy, preventing its full recovery,” Hulscher concluded.

“Urgent intervention by the federal government is indicated to immediately remove these life-reducing injections from the market and begin steps to reverse these negative trends.”

BONUS #1 - Man Loses 300 Pounds on Carnivore Diet Rejected by MDs

BONUS #2 - Why Your Doctor Is Probably Wrong About Cholesterol

BONUS #3 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #4 - Top Doctor Reveals Simple Formula to Prevent 80 Percent of Chronic Diseases

BONUS #5 - How to Remove Fluoride From Your Water at Home

