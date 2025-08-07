This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

People at the funeral for beloved wrestler and entertainer Hulk Hogan this week were stunned when a cloud above the event took on the shape of one of his iconic poses.

In 2023, Hulk Hogan got baptized at the age of 70, in what he described as a total surrender to Christ.

The cloud was quickly noticed by one attendee who pointed it out to others and everyone agreed the resemblance was unmistakable.

TMZ reported:

Look-Alike Cloud Runs Wild In FL Sky … Outside Legend’s Funeral A Hulk Hogan-esque cloud appeared in the sky outside of his funeral on Tuesday … stunning attendees as they said their final goodbyes to the WWE legend. One of Hogan’s good pals, Dee Jay Silver, said in an Instagram post the Hulk-like haze formed near Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Fla. … just as the sun was setting on the icon’s memorial service. It certainly seemed to have a striking resemblance to the Hulkster … as it mimicked one of his famous poses to a T. “If this isn’t a sign then I don’t know what is,” said Bam Margera, who wrote on his Instagram page he saw it too. The celebration of Hulk’s life was attended by a ton of celebrities … including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kid Rock and Theo Von.

See the pictures below:

It is a remarkable likeness, isn’t it?

