Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday said that Artificial Intelligence is the “future of American warfare” as he announced a new AI platform being launched by the Pentagon that will start with a model using Google Gemini.

“The future of American warfare is here, and it’s spelled ‘AI,’” Hegseth said in a video statement. “Under the leadership of President Trump, America will lead the charge on this technological transformation by revolutionizing the way we win. And that’s why today we are unleashing GenAI.mil.”

The US war chief said the new platform puts the “world’s most powerful frontier AI models, starting with Google Gemini, directly into the hands of every American warrior. At the click of a button, AI models on GenAI can be utilized to conduct deep research, format documents, and even analyze imagery or video at unprecedented speed.”

Hegseth added that the US military will continue to “aggressively field the world’s best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before” and that the possibilities with AI are “endless.”

The War Department said in a press release that the Google Gemini program, dubbed Government Gemini, “empowers intelligent agentic workflows, unleashes experimentation, and ushers in an AI-driven culture change that will dominate the digital battlefield for years to come.”

AI has been widely used by Israel in its genocidal war in Gaza, including programs made for targeting, according to reports from 972 Magazine. One system, known as “Where’s Daddy,” was designed to track targeted individuals and carry out bombings when they enter their family residences, which resulted in strikes that killed many women and children.

Google is implicated in Israel’s use of AI technology in Gaza since it provided AI tools to the Israeli Defense Ministry and the Israeli Defense Forces in the weeks following the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, but it’s unclear which company’s technology was used to create the targeting systems. Microsoft, Amazon, OpenAI, and Palantir have also been providing Israel with AI tools.

