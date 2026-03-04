This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The Pentagon on Wednesday released epic footage of a submarine blowing up an Iranian warship with a torpedo.

This is the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II.

The US has sunk more than 20 Iranian ships in Operation Epic Fury.

“Last night, CENTCOM added a Soleimani-class warship to the list,” the US said.

“In the Indian Ocean—an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship, that thought it was safe in international waters,” Hegseth said.

“Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo — Quiet Death,” Hegseth said.

“The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War 2. Like in that war—back when we were still the War Department—we are fighting to win,” Hegseth said.

“Operation Epic Fury has delivered twice the airpower of Shock and Awe of Iraq in 2003 — minus Paul Bremer and the nation-building… We are just getting started,” Hegseth said during Wednesday’s presser.

WATCH:

Later Wednesday, the Pentagon released footage of the US submarine sinking the Iranian ship.

WATCH:

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share