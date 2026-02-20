This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kristinn Taylor

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Thursday that a kindergarten teacher at Fort Bragg, North Carolina has been fired after parent complaints about the male teacher dressing as a transgender wolf in class and scaring students with his multi-personality fetish behavior, including wearing women’s clothing and a wolf tail in class, having the children howl and by having them address him as “Ms. Roxxie” or one of several other personalities.

The parents also complained the teacher’s car parked in the school lot in view of the children had among other things, profane messages, a transgender flag and a license plate that read ” “ROX XY 666.”

Liberty Counsel went public with the parents’ complaints in a bombshell letter released Wednesday that was sent to the military on February 9 that featured screen images of the teacher’s violent fantasy postings on social media:

Hegseth posted Thursday night in response to a report by CBN, “The “Wolf” was fired 2 weeks ago.”

Excerpt from CBN report:

A group of military families at Fort Bragg is expressing deep concern about a teacher at their children’s school who identifies as a transgender wolf. With the help of Liberty Counsel, they’re calling on the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) to remove the teacher from the classroom. They point to multiple disturbing examples that have confused and terrified their kindergarten and pre-K children at Mildred B. Poole Elementary School. The Christian non-profit sent a demand letter to DoDEA on February 9, 2026, stating that multiple parents have reported “sexually inappropriate” behavior by the male, trans-identified substitute teacher and teacher’s aide. The parents are upset that administrators have allowed him to engage in “disturbing behavior” that involves dressing in feminine clothing in class, as well as wearing a dog collar with fetish tags and an animal tail.

Excerpt from the Liberty Counsel statement released Wednesday:

Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter to the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) on behalf of several Fort Bragg parents whose kindergarten and pre-K children have been subjected to sexually inappropriate and disturbing behavior from a male teacher. Multiple families with children at Fort Bragg’s Mildred B. Poole Elementary School have reported that school administrators have allowed a trans-identified male substitute teacher/teacher’s aide to: – dress provocatively in “female” attire that confuses children.

– wear a dog collar with fetish tags and an animal tail in class.

– tell students stories about turning into a “wolf” – his sexual fetish animal.

– involve students in his wolf fetish by directing them to howl like wolves.

– require students to call him by some of his online wolf character names.

– require his students to address him by false female names and pronouns.

– make statements to children about being “born in a male’s body” but “actually a woman” who “likes boys.” Liberty Counsel is demanding that DoDEA immediately suspend this male teacher, remove him from any contact with children pending an investigation, and offer forensic interviews for any little girls this male teacher has escorted to the bathroom. Liberty Counsel sent the letter on February 9, 2026. DoDEA has not yet responded. “This male’s behavior and DoDEA’s failure to intervene constitutes sexual harassment in violation of Title IX and violates President Trump’s Executive Order 14168 of January 2025, Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” reads the letter. In the letter, Liberty Counsel notes this teacher uses a variety of names: “Roxxanne Wildheart” a.k.a. “Ms. Roxxie,” “Captain Roxxie,” “Koda Wildheart,” “Kiera Blackheart,” “Lilith Deathhowl,” “Artemis Deathhowl,” “savagebeastqueen” and many other names. Parents have told Liberty Counsel that their children have felt “scared,” “upset,” and “uncomfortable” by the teacher’s personas and behavior resulting in the children experiencing anxiety. One of the mothers involved reports this exchange between her and her daughter: “Mommy, I’m scared he’s going to come eat me!” The mother asked, “Who’s going to come eat you?” Her daughter replied, “Ms. Roxxie! He told us again he turns into a wolf at night!” This child confirmed another child’s report to that child’s parents, stating, “Ms. Roxxie likes to have us howl like wolves.” One of these children also said, “Mommy, Ms. Roxxie says he was born in a male’s body, but he’s actually a woman, but he likes boys!” When parents reported this behavior to school administrators in early 2025, and then again in January 2026, they were told that the administration “can’t do anything about how he dresses, because there is no official dress code,” and because he is “transgender.” The current principal told the parents that “we can’t help” and declined to provide any assurances that children would be protected.

Excerpt from the Liberty Counsel letter shows how mentally disturbed this teacher is (click link for more of the teacher’s violent fantasy social media images.)

1. This male has been permitted by school administration to tell the children he is female and require the children to address him using false female honorifics (“Ms.”), false female names, and false female pronouns. a. This male describes himself online “in character” (“persona,” “sona” or “fursona” [sic]): “So you’ve already met Kiera Blackheart, my main sona, so here’s sona #2, Roxxanne (Roxxie) Wildheart! … She’s got various different stories since she’s sort of a self insert daydream character that I stick into different situations.” 2. This male has been permitted to dress in unprofessional, “female” attire that he intends will confuse children about whether he is male or female. 3. In general, this male is permitted to dress in unprofessional tight shirts and tank-tops, above-theknee skirts, and combat boots, while wearing a BDSM dog collar with dog tags representing sexual fetishes. (When investigations have occurred, he will dress in normal, professional attire). 4. On more than one occasion, parents have observed this male wearing black fishnet stockings, tights that are “shredded” or have holes in them, black miniskirts, black combat boots, black BDSM dog collar/fetish tags around his neck, and an animal tail strapped to his belt.

a. In response to an apparent reprimand about the animal tail, this male stated “If I had a tail, I [swear to G-d]. Like an actual one, not a fake one like the ones I’m not allowed to wear to work anymore because people [i.e., mothers of impressionable kindergarten children] wanna be straight up pearl clutching bitches about it for no reason.” 5. In 2024, Mother A’s pre-K 4-year-old child and her three other kids got off the bus, greatly upset, and told Mother A that “Ms. Roxxie says she’s a werewolf! She said that if she takes her collar off, she turns into a werewolf!” 6. In Spring 2025, Mother A’s same child, now in Kindergarten, told Mother A: “Mommy, Ms. Roxxie says he was born in a male’s body, but he’s actually a woman, but he likes boys!” 7. In October 2025, Mother A’s same child, came crying to Mother A, greatly upset, stating“Mommy, I’m scared he’s going to come eat me!” Mother A asked, “Who’s going to come eat you?” Her daughter replied, “Ms. Roxxie! He told us again he turns into a wolf at night!” Mother A’s daughter has had increased trouble sleeping, and continues to exhibit unexplained anxiety. 8. Mother B’s (non-Kindergarten) son recently told his parents that he saw “Mr. Roxxie” having the students howl like wolves. 9. Family B informed Family A what Mother B’s son had said. Family A asked their daughter whether “Ms. Roxxie” ever has them make animal sounds. She responded: “Oh yeah. Ms. Roxxie likes to have us howl like wolves.” When they asked if Ms. Roxxie required the children to make any other animal noises, she replied, “No, just wolves.” a. This male’s Instagram post for his “persona” “Lilith Deathhowl” states that this character “can rewrite memories, remote control people, or brainwash them in various ways…[a] useful girl with few friends, she settles with making her own…whether they want to or not. She was a fairly lonely girl as a pup, so she spent most of her time reading and writing stories, creating characters, and designing wondrous beasts that she can now bring to life. As a result of her traumatic upbringing… [she] developed multiple personalities…” 10. Based upon this male’s classroom instruction of the children to howl like a wolf (which he identifies as and sexually fetishizes) combined with this male’s drawing titled “Hey Kid, Say !” (displaying his “fursona’s” enlarged cartoon breasts and visible cartoon genitals to a cartoon child, describing his character as a “bad influence” and the child as an “impressionable little dummy”) there are reasonable concerns whether this male is teaching children obscene words, sexual fetishes, or is seeking by kneeling, squatting or sitting in small chairs in miniskirts to display his genitals to the children through his fishnet stockings. 11. Mother A reports that most recently, her daughter has told her that “Ms. Roxxie” is going by “Captain Roxxie,” “because he was a pirate who sailed the 7 seas.” 12. Mother A reports her daughter’s teacher told Mother A that this male now is also going by the name “Koda,” as he wants to “present” as “more nonbinary.” 13. Mother A was unaware of this male’s Instagram posts directly corroborating statements reported by her Kindergartner daughter and a teacher, until brought to her attention by the undersigned. a. This male’s Instagram post with hashtags including “#wolf,” “#furry,” “#canine” describes himself in character (“persona,” “sona” or “fursona” [sic]) as “Koda being…Koda.” b. This male’s Instagram post describes “Koda Wildheart, elderwoods master of beasts, master hunter, and one of Kiera’s childhood besties!… Koda was my main sona before Kiera…” c. This male’s Instagram post with hashtags “#furry” “#pirates” “#wolf” describes himself in character of “Kiera Blackheart” as “Captain of the Heartless Pirate Gang, Kiera Blackheart, at your service puppies! Drop your weapons, put the gold in the box, and present your booty!” d. “snep.sh:” “Look at these lovely drawings I got gifted for Xmas by my lovely wife [sic] @savagebeastqueen, featuring us two!” “The first one drawn by Roxxie herself [sic], I’m always amazed by the art she’s able to create! It’s so freaking adorable too!” 14. Parents reported this male has a red Jeep with lettering across the windshield: “WEREBEAST HUNTRESS” with a custom front plate “ROX XY 666,” profanity, and transgender flags, which he is permitted to park on campus in view of the children.

A civilian replied to Hegseth saying his granddaughter’s school at Fort Reilly in Kansas has a similar issue, “My granddaughter says there are some of those at their school on Ft Reilly in Kansas too! Why does the Army allow this? Unacceptable! They’re everywhere and must be stopped!”

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

