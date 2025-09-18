This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

The Democrat Mayor of Bernville, Pennsylvania has sparked massive backlash and spurred calls for him to resign after declaring that he’s “glad” Charlie Kirk was killed.

Shawn Raup-Konsavage posted a video of Kirk, tagging it “This is what MAGA represents, This is what Trump lowered flags for. If this represents you then I don’t want to hear that you are offended that I’m glad he is gone.”

The comments sparked uproar among conservatives.

It’s not even the first time this character has done this kind of thing.

When President Trump was almost assassinated, Raup-Konsavage posted a message reading simply “try harder.”

What a detestable individual.

“That Trump post that he had posted, there was a lot of controversy with that in this town, a lot of hatred towards him after that,” Mark Rodriguez, a Bernville resident, told reporters.

“Me, I really don’t care honestly, but it’s sad when everybody judges this man based on his opinion. He’s done great things for this town; he’s helped a lot and with all this going on it seems like he just shelters himself now,” Rodriguez further urged.

Bernville council vice president Wayne Lesher commented, “He said what he wanted to on his own Facebook page which is freedom of speech and all that, but I certainly don’t agree with it and I think what he said was terrible. You’re celebrating the death of somebody; that’s nothing to celebrate.”

“It does have consequences. Several people have lost their jobs because of what they said, and you have freedom of speech to say what you want but you can pay for it too,” Lesher added.

Other residents are calling on Senator John Fetterman to get involved.

Fetterman yesterday blasted other Democrats for “inciting violence” including in the Kirk murder.

