This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Nancy Pelosi was recently speaking to a reporter who asked her a question about trans issues and she doubled down in support, mentioning that she supports ‘gender affirming care’ for ‘trans kids.’

Of course, gender affirming care is not caring, nor does it affirm gender, but who’s keeping track of the lies at this point?

The amazing thing about this is that the 2024 election showed that a majority of the country rejects all of this. Studies after the election found that one of Trump’s most effective ads was one that focused on Kamala Harris’ support for this issue and Trump’s rejection of it.

Parents across the country are sick of the very idea of men in the same locker rooms as their daughters and wives, yet here is Pelosi making it clear that Democrats are still not letting go of this.

From PJ Media:

On Thursday, Nancy Pelosi gave a troubling interview outside a VA hospital in San Francisco, where she appeared visibly disoriented and struggled to string together coherent thoughts while defending the practice of “transing” children. When asked about her office’s response to interruptions in so-called “gender-affirming care” in California, Pelosi immediately stumbled. “Well, that is something that I’m working for at—at—at the national level,” she stammered. She then tried, and failed, to articulate her hope for continued access to these controversial procedures for gender-confused kids: “Are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care, uh, for—for our trans kids, and that’s… It—it’s, it’s a sad thing for us.” She never finished the thought.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Watch the video below:

This is another one of those 80-20 issues that Democrats are on the wrong side of right now.

How many more elections will they have to lose in order to see the reality of that?

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share