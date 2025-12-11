This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Our reanalysis of the largest U.S. vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study ever conducted reveals 54% higher cancer rates and 549% higher autism-related disorders among vaccinated children.

Our newly published, peer-reviewed critique and independent reanalysis of the Henry Ford vaccinated–unvaccinated birth cohort study (Lamerato et al.) — revealed at the U.S. Senate Hearing on September 9, 2025 — shows that the original authors failed to analyze or disclose the dramatic proportional differences present in their own data.

Authored by John W. Oller, Jr., PhD; Daniel Broudy, PhD; and Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, this peer-review and reanalysis provides the first accurate proportional interpretation of the dataset.

The Lamerato et al. study of a total population of 18,468 individuals between birth and 18 years of age during the years from 2000 to 2016 — of which the 16,511 in the vaccinated cohort received a median of 18 vaccines, whereas the 1,957 in the unvaccinated cohort received none at all — probably represents the most comprehensive real-world comparison of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children ever conducted within a self-contained whole population in a full-service integrated health system in the US.

For context, we calculated that the current CDC childhood immunization schedule now contains at least 81 doses of vaccines by age 18 — more than four times higher than the median exposure in the Henry Ford cohort. This means that the dramatic disparities we uncovered in this dataset emerge even at a fraction of the full CDC schedule.

We initiated this reanalysis because the study used statistical approaches that masked large disparities, particularly in outcomes where the unvaccinated group had zero or near-zero cases.

Instead of examining actual proportional incidence, Lamerato et al. relied on odds-ratio modeling and a “strict definition” of cases that created the false appearance of equivalence. Our peer-review demonstrates that these choices systematically minimized the large, consistent contrasts present in the raw numbers — contrasts so large that the authors themselves, had they simply reported them, would have been compelled to acknowledge dramatically worse outcomes in the vaccinated cohort.

Once the data are viewed through the proper lens — proportions per cohort, the same approach the original table already implies — the picture changes entirely.

Our reanalysis shows that vaccinated children were sicker in all 22 chronic disease categories listed — a pattern reinforced by two of the most striking findings in the dataset: a 549% higher rate of autism-associated neurodevelopmental conditions and a 54% elevation in childhood cancer in the vaccinated cohort. These signals emerge only when the data are analyzed proportionally, without the statistical distortions used in the original report.

Every One of the 22 Chronic Conditions Was Higher in Vaccinated Children

Our reanalysis of Lamerato et al. Table 2 found that all 22 chronic disease categories appeared at higher proportional rates in vaccinated children, with many conditions elevated 10× to 20×.

1. Chronic health condition (any)

0.2866 vs 0.0818 → 3.50× higher (+250%)

2. Asthma

0.1736 vs 0.0266 → 6.53× higher (+553%)

3. Atopic disease

0.0573 vs 0.0118 → 4.86× higher (+386%)

4. Autoimmune disease

0.0122 vs 0.0010 → 12.2× higher (+1,120%)

5. Brain dysfunction

0.0005 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

6. Cancer

0.0102 vs 0.0066 → 1.54× higher (+54%)

7. Diabetes

0.0025 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

8. Food allergy

0.0349 vs 0.0153 → 2.28× higher (+128%)

9. Mental health disorder

0.0207 vs 0.0026 → 7.96× higher (+696%)

10. Neurodevelopmental disorder (umbrella)

0.0623 vs 0.0046 → 13.54× higher (+1,254%)

11. ADHD

0.0159 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

12. Autism

0.0014 vs 0.0005 → 2.8× higher (+180%)

13. Behavioral disability

0.0100 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

14. Developmental delay

0.0133 vs 0.0026 → 5.12× higher (+412%)

15. Learning disability

0.0039 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

16. Intellectual disability

0.0003 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

17. Speech disorder

0.0280 vs 0.0031 → 9.03× higher (+803%)

18. Motor disability

0.0091 vs 0.0010 → 9.1× higher (+810%)

19. Tics

0.0028 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

20. Other psychological disability

0.0005 vs 0.0000 → Present only in vaccinated

21. Neurological disorder

0.0077 vs 0.0061 → 1.26× higher (+26%)

22. Seizure disorder

0.0193 vs 0.0061 → 3.16× higher (+216%)

All 22 conditions were higher in vaccinated children — with increases ranging from +26% to over +1,200%, and multiple disorders appearing only in the vaccinated group.

549% Higher Odds of Autism-Associated Neurodevelopmental Conditions

Our reanalysis shows that the conditions which collectively form the clinical profile associated with autism spectrum disorder — including autism itself, ADHD, developmental delay, speech disorder, learning disability, neurological impairment, and related diagnoses — occurred at 5.49-fold (549%) higher odds in vaccinated children compared with those who received no vaccines.

Crucially, we performed this grouped analysis because many of the individual neurodevelopmental diagnoses had zero or near-zero cases in the unvaccinated cohort. This made standard odds-ratio modeling mathematically incapable of detecting differences (a well-known “zero-cell” problem).

By combining these clinically linked conditions into a unified ASD-associated category — a method consistent with developmental-neurology practice — we recovered the true proportional signal that the original analysis obscured.

This represents one of the most powerful autism-related population signals ever documented in a major U.S. healthcare system.

Childhood Cancer Higher in Vaccinated Children

Although the original authors stated that vaccination was not associated with an increased risk of cancer — reporting an IRR of 0.79 (95% CI 0.45–1.39) and concluding “no association” — this interpretation conflicts with their own raw data.

Our proportional reanalysis shows:

Vaccinated cancer rate: 1.02%

Unvaccinated cancer rate: 0.66%

Relative increase: +54%

This means childhood cancer occurred notably more often in the vaccinated cohort — something that the original paper did not address, despite the proportional difference being visible directly in Table 2 of their own results.

The discrepancy arises because the authors relied on a statistical model and incidence-rate denominators poorly suited to detecting differences in rare outcomes, especially when follow-up time differs substantially between groups. These modeling choices obscured a meaningful proportional disparity apparent in the raw numbers.

Long-Term Outcome Curve: Vaccinated Children Collapse by Age 10

The Kaplan–Meier analysis reported by Lamerato et al. shows:

Only 43% of vaccinated children remained free of chronic illness by age 10

83% of unvaccinated children remained healthy

Meaning:

57% of vaccinated children developed at least one chronic disease.

Only 17% of unvaccinated children developed at least one chronic disease.

CONCLUSIONS

Once properly analyzed, the Henry Ford dataset shows:

All 22 chronic disease categories were more common in vaccinated children

Childhood cancer occurred at 54% higher rates in vaccinated children

Autism-associated neurodevelopmental conditions were 549% higher in the vaccinated cohort

This is one of the clearest population-level datasets ever produced demonstrating that the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule is a MAJOR driver of chronic disease, neurodevelopmental injury, and early-life morbidity.

Our peer-review and reanalysis overturn the constrained narrative presented in the original report — and expose what the data truly show.

Read our full paper here: A Peer-Review of the Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Study Discussed at the Senate Hearing on September 9, 2025

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

