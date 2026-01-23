This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

A woman was removed from a Miami flight this week after she repeatedly annoyed other passengers with her bizarre left-wing political ranting. She keeps talking about being from Minnesota and the work she does for ‘the people.’

The funniest part of the story is that in the video, which you can see below, the other passengers applaud after she is ejected from the plane.

It is sometimes easy to forget, that most people are not left wing. Average people do not want to hear crazy political rants like the ones this lady was offering.

Townhall has more details:

Air travel is tough enough on a good day. There’s always a chance for delays, a risk of turbulence (or “rough air,” depending on which airline you’re flying with), the chance your luggage will go missing, or sitting next to an unpleasant passenger for hours. That last one is what happened on a flight in Miami this weekend, when a woman went on a rant about working for the Minnesota governor and other wild things. The entire post reads: According to witnesses, the woman was already furious because the airline allowed disabled passengers to board before her. Once on the plane, she began harassing another passenger who happened to be an immigrant. The confrontation reportedly went on for over 30 minutes before the airline finally removed her from the flight. She claimed she was from New York but worked with a progressive Minnesota organization, insisting she was being removed for that reason and alleging that most of the passengers were conservatives. Anyone who travels knows that it’s standard operating procedure for airlines to board disabled passengers first. They also often seat veterans and families with small children before regular passengers.

Watch the video below. Stay with it to the end to hear the reaction of the other passengers when she leaves:

Would anyone be surprised if this woman actually did work for Tim Walz in Minnesota? He sure seems to have a talent for picking crazy people to associate with.

