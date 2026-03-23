This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 regional jet operated by Jazz Aviation collided with a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) late Sunday night at 23:40 ET, instantly killing the pilot and co-pilot. There were approximately 76 people on board.

The flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 said data show Flight AC8646 from Montreal landed on Runway 4 and was rolling down the runway when it struck the fire truck.

FlightRadar24 shows that Flight AC8646’s groundspeed was around 24 mph at the time of the incident.

Early Monday, Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, told reporters that 41 passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, with 32 later released. She said some passengers sustained very serious injuries.

Local authorities said LaGuardia Airport is closed and may remain shut until 14:00 ET.

Copyright 2026 ZeroHedge

Share