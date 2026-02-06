This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

On Sunday night at the Grammy Awards, Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny declared, “ICE Out,” while accepting the Album of the Year award for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

This reportedly marked the first time a Spanish-language album had won Album of the Year, which should come as no surprise, as Hollywood and the left try to force Americans to accept the replacement of our American demographics and culture.

Then Bad Bunny delivered his entire acceptance speech in Spanish.

This coming Sunday, Bad Bunny will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LX. Commissioner Roger Goodell and his team picked this anti-American act to play at the Super Bowl this year.

No thanks!

Thank God, this year you have a choice in halftime entertainment!

The All-American Halftime Show with Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

You can watch the anti-American Spanish singer, or you can tune in to “The All-American Halftime Show” sponsored by TPUSA.

The “All-American Halftime Show” will stream live and free on X, Rumble, and YouTube!

Additional partner platforms (conservative networks carrying the feed): Daily Wire+ (DW+) Real America’s Voice Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) CHARGE! The National News Desk NTD.com / New Tang Dynasty One America News (OAN)



For the latest links and updates, check the official event site: americanhalftimeshow.com or tpusa.com. Open your preferred platform a bit early to catch the start, as it’s timed to coincide with the Super Bowl halftime.

The All-American Halftime Show, hosted by Turning Point USA (TPUSA) as an alternative to the official Super Bowl halftime performance, features the following performers:

Kid Rock (headliner) – The rock/country crossover artist known for hits like “Picture” and his outspoken conservative views.

Brantley Gilbert – Country-rock singer with No. 1 hits including “Bottoms Up” and “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Lee Brice – Country star famous for songs like “Rumor,” “One of Them Girls,” and “I Drive Your Truck” (Grammy-nominated).

Gabby Barrett – Rising country artist and former American Idol standout, known for her breakout hit “I Hope” and ACM New Female Artist of the Year win.

Pass it on!

Sunday night – during the Super Bowl halftime.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

