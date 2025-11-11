This article originally appeared on InfoWars and was republished with permission.

Cheryl Hines, an actress and the wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., joined comedian Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast this week where the duo both agreed supporters of the modern Democratic Party have become vile and mean compared to liberals of past generations.

“The Republicans have been very kind to me from the beginning. Even from the beginning when Bobby was running as a Democrat, they weren’t mean. And they never have been,” she explained. “And I can’t say that for the Democrats.”

“I agree,” Maher responded. “And, it’s sad because it’s not the Democrats we grew up with.”

“Right,” Hines aded.

Maher continued, “That’s the difference that people I think don’t see. They’re like, ‘Why did you turn on the Democrats?’ Well, first of all, I didn’t. Like I said, we voted for the same person. I’m not going to pretend I don’t notice how different they are. How mean they’ve become.”

“They are mean,” Hines agreed.

Maher and Hines later praised President Trump for opposing the U.S. getting involved in unnecessary wars, saying they’ve noticed he has true empathy for the loss of life in conflicts such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Maher also blasted Hollywood for blacklisting actors “who aren’t woke enough,” noting he’s not even a conservative.

Moderate Democrats are being ostracized by their liberal peers more and more each day as the far-left faction of the party takes over and enforces its Marxist agenda by essentially holding struggle sessions for those who dare to stray from the collective’s belief system.

