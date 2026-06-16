This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Natalie Sandoval

A couple says their five-month-old infant was delivered alive at an abortion clinic in New Jersey — then trafficked for fetal organ harvesting. They named the little girl Clementine.

Their allegations are detailed in the Center for Medical Progress’ new documentary, “What Happened to Clementine?” Filmmakers interviewed Tommy Kearns, Clementine’s father, and Clementine’s mother, who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Clementine’s parents are wondering: Where is their child?

Kearns told the Daily Caller: “If Clementine’s scalp is growing on the back of a lab rat, then the question is not scientific. It is about our child. How long is her hair? What color is her hair? She is not a tissue sample, she is a person.”

Kearns added that he’s “looking at this as a kidnapping.”

“I want to know where her body is. Any experiments that they are doing to her are illegal and need to be stopped.”

In the documentary, Clementine’s mother explains some of the stressors that eventually led her to the Cherry Hill Women’s Center: “Not having a career, not having money, living at my mom’s house, doing long distance, having a crappy car that doesn’t even have brakes … I just really wanted to make sure everything would have been perfect.”

Clementine’s mother called the Cherry Hill Women’s Center in March 2024, seeking guidance: “I don’t know what I was looking for. Not that. Literally had no idea what abortion was. Nobody ever explained anything to me either. I didn’t know what procedures entailed. I didn’t even know if it was legal. Like, I was literally just calling to ask questions.”

The Cherry Hill clinic is located in New Jersey, where a woman or girl has the legal right to seek an abortion regardless of whether they are in the first, second, or third trimester. The Cherry Hill clinic provides abortions up to 28 weeks, right at the seven-month mark, according to pro-abortion website AbortionFinder. The survival rate for premature infants born at 28 weeks is about 80%.

Cherry Hill Women’s Center has long acted as a fetal organ harvesting site, David Daleiden alleged to the Daily Caller.

“This is not an isolated incident, this is not just some fluke or highly unusual case,” Daleiden said.

Daleiden is a pro-life journalist and founder of the Center for Medical Progress.

“This is the first case that I’m aware of in over 10 years of looking at this where the actual parents of a child who was killed for fetal organ harvesting have come forward relatively quickly after this all happened and said, ‘We feel we were lied to,’” Daleiden told the Daily Caller. “This is a suspected true crime murder case about a baby that was born alive, who would have protectable civil rights, and was killed by organ harvesting in a taxpayer funded abortion clinic.”

Daleiden called the case a “horrific violation of the civil rights of a tiny new American citizen and her parents.”

Cherry Hill Women’s Center began preparing Clementine’s mother for a two-day abortion, even after Clementine’s mother says she told nurses she was under the influence of marijuana, a mind-altering substance.

Clementine was approximately 20 weeks old and had a heartbeat, according to filmmakers. Clementine’s mother was allegedly subjected to intense cervical dilation, without the typical numbing procedures in place for abortions of this kind.

Medical records obtained by filmmakers indicate Cherry Hill Women’s Center asked for consent to inject Clementine’s mother with a substance to “stop pregnancy growth.” This consent form was never signed, according to Clementine’s parents. Filmmakers speculate that Cherry Hill hoped to keep the infant intact in order to avoid tissue degradation caused by lack of blood flow.

Medical records allegedly show that physicians recorded “fetal demise” was “not administered.”

Clementine’s mother was then given a large dose of misoprostol, which can cause very strong and long contractions.

“The protocol, the labor-inducing drugs and everything else involved in this case, this is standard operating procedure for the abortion clinic, Cherry Hill, that has been an organ harvesting facility for a long time,” Daleiden told the Daily Caller.

Clementine’s mother and father say Cherry Hill never told them their infant might be harvested for her tissue prior to the abortion.

Clementine’s mother says while she was in labor, she was presented with a consent form from Cercle Allocation Services for fetal organ harvesting, according to documentary filmmakers.

“I was afraid I was going to die. I didn’t know what was going to happen if I didn’t sign it for the surgery. I felt like I had no choice. I was trusting them, so I signed it … I did not read that. I just signed it, because what else was I supposed to do?” Clementine’s mother asks in the documentary.

Daleiden told the Daily Caller, “Even if it’s only 50 clinics across the country that are doing this, it’s a huge number of people, it’s a huge number of victims, and it’s disgusting and wrong that American citizens could be subjected to something like this in a taxpayer-funded clinic.”

Daleiden added that the Center for Medical Progress has reviewed Institutional Review Board files from a fetal organ harvesting study at one Planned Parenthood clinic in southern California. In a four-year period, that single clinic recorded nearly 3,000 patients whose aborted babies were harvested.

The New Jersey Department of Health censured Cherry Hill Women’s Center in April, saying state surveyors observed “significant deficiencies in nursing services and infection control practices” at the clinic. New Jersey directed the clinic to follow a “directed plan of correction,” lifting the order in May.

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