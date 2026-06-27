This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

While schools have been given the green light to socially transition four-year-olds and exam boards slip pro-trans propaganda into Spanish GCSE materials, the government has published a draft bill that threatens parents, teachers and doctors with up to five years in prison for so-called conversion practices.

The new legislation, unveiled by Equalities Minister Olivia Bailey, targets efforts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Penalties include unlimited fines, five-year prison sentences, or both. The government frames it as protection against abuse, citing reports of beatings, rape, threats, manipulation and even exorcisms.

Bailey stated: “Conversion practices are driven by the false belief that being LGBT+ is shameful and can be forcibly changed. No-one should face abuse just because of who they are. That’s why we are delivering on our manifesto commitment to ban abusive conversion practices. Legal loopholes have left LGBT+ people vulnerable to these harmful acts which is why we must legislate.”

Critics warn the wording is dangerously vague. Normal parental concern, exploratory conversations, or even citing the weak evidence base for youth transitions could be twisted into criminal “conversion practices.”

Recent approval of an NHS puberty blocker trial for children under 16 has only heightened fears that the bill arrives amid a broader push to lock in affirmation-only approaches.

Official guidance for schools makes clear that primary-age children, including those as young as four, can socially transition at school by changing pronouns and names.

The document claims such steps “should happen very rarely” and that parents should be involved in the “vast majority” of cases. In practice, campaigners say activist influence on teachers has already created a culture where affirmation is the default and caution is suspect.

Helen Joyce of Sex Matters described schools as having “indoctrinated children” for a decade under pressure from groups like Stonewall and Mermaids. She said the government “has started a de-radicalisation programme but we actually need to de-radicalise a whole generation of teachers” and that “only total clarity will stop it.”

Maya Forstater, chief executive of Sex Matters, called the notion that a child can start school as a girl and graduate as a boy “a dangerous fairytale.” This guidance persists even after the Cass Review found the evidence for puberty blockers and medical pathways “remarkably weak” and led to restrictions on routine use for under-18s.

In a related revelation, campaigners have exposed how Pearson’s GCSE Spanish revision guide inserts pro-trans messaging into language learning.

Students are taught phrases expressing that they “follow/admire” someone who “fights/fought” for transgender causes, turning vocabulary exercises into vehicles for ideological approval.

The exam board’s own specification adds vocabulary for “trans” and “non-binary,” instructs assessors to recognise gender-neutral pronouns and invented adjectival endings, and effectively rewards ideological conformity in speaking and writing tasks.

Parents and campaigners argue this is not language education. It is political indoctrination delivered through compulsory schooling, normalising contested ideas about identity while children are still mastering basic grammar.

As we have previously highlighted, more than 650 families represented by the Bayswater Support Group have complained to Ofcom about the BBC’s systematic promotion of transgender ideology in children’s output over nearly a decade.

Shows aimed at pre-schoolers and primary ages have featured non-binary characters, storylines presenting young children as transgender based on stereotypical play, and uncritical portrayals of medical transition.

A Bayswater Support Group spokesman said: “For the past decade, the constant stream of propaganda about gender and trans activism the BBC has transmitted has played a significant role in creating a dangerous culture for children. Specifically, non-conforming children who have been led to believe simplistic identity labels and extreme medical interventions can resolve complex feelings of adolescent and neurodevelopmental distress. The end result of this is a generation of teens and young adults who have come to severe harm, frequently self-diagnosed and self-medicated, estranged from families.”

The group accused the BBC of breaching Ofcom rules on impartiality, accuracy and child protection, and of smearing concerned parents rather than examining its own output.

Meanwhile, children’s poet and author Rachel Rooney saw her career destroyed after publishing My Body is Me!, a short book encouraging young children to accept their natural bodies. Trans activists branded it “terrorist propaganda” and “transphobic.” She faced death threats, professional blacklisting, publisher distancing and event cancellations.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Rooney said: “This is the book that ended my career.” She added: “You can’t tell a child their body is wonderful while also encouraging them to believe they are the opposite sex. It’s not rocket science.” Rooney noted she expected activist attacks but was shocked by the response from industry colleagues who suddenly blocked her or apologised internally for her views. She has since announced she has given up writing children’s books.

Her experience illustrates the chilling effect on anyone who states the obvious: no child can change sex.

In April 2025 the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological women and biological sex. Delivering the judgment, Lord Hodge stated: “The terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ refer to a biological woman and biological sex in the Equality Act 2010.”

The case, brought by For Women Scotland, clarified that individuals holding Gender Recognition Certificates are not legally women for the purposes of single-sex protections, quotas or spaces. J.K. Rowling praised the “three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women” who secured the victory, noting they had “protected the rights of women and girls across the UK.”

That clear legal affirmation of biological reality has not slowed the institutional drive to embed gender ideology in schools, media, exam materials and now criminal law.

The through-line is unmistakable. While evidence of harm from social and medical transition of minors mounts, while the highest court has reaffirmed biological sex, and while ordinary parents simply want to protect their children from experimental pathways, the state is preparing to criminalise resistance. Exploratory talk or even polite disagreement risks being recast as abuse punishable by years behind bars.

Parents have the primary duty and right to safeguard their children’s bodies and minds. Biology is not bigotry. Dissent is not conversion therapy. The government’s approach inverts reality: it threatens jail for those defending children while actively enabling the spread of contested ideology to the youngest ages. That is not protection. It is state-backed ideological enforcement.

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