This lawsuit, drafted by California attorney Rick Jaffe, is without exaggeration, one of the most important lawsuits ever filed in modern medical history. I explain why in this must read article.

Executive summary

Hours ago, Sacramento attorney Rick Jaffe filed what is arguably one of the most important lawsuits ever filed in modern medical history.

The plaintiffs accuse the AAP of operating as the central coordinator in a racketeering enterprise involving pharmaceutical manufacturers (Pfizer, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur) and affiliated organizations. The alleged purpose:

To promote, financially benefit from, and protect the ever-expanding childhood vaccination schedule through systematic fraud, misinformation, and suppression of independent science.

They argue that this has:

led to widespread health harm to children ,

destroyed the careers of physicians who questioned the schedule, and

defrauded families into consenting to vaccinations under false pretenses.

The Core Allegation

The suit claims AAP knowingly misrepresented both safety and efficacy evidence by asserting that the childhood vaccine schedule:

has been “fully tested,”

“proven safe and effective,” and

has “saved millions of lives.”

and that none of these statements are supported by actual cumulative outcome studies.

They accuse the AAP of:

Substituting theoretical immunologic reasoning (e.g., “the immune system can handle 10,000 vaccines”) in place of empirical toxicology and morbidity studies that were never conducted.

The AAP is accused of:

Mail and wire fraud spanning over two decades. Conspiracy with vaccine manufacturers to maintain the “illusion of safety.” Systematic suppression of scientists, studies, and doctors contradicting their message. Profiting from vaccines through insurance incentives, bonuses, and “pay-for-performance” schemes.

The suit is filed under:

18 U.S.C. § 1962(c) & (d) — civil RICO (racketeering and conspiracy)

18 U.S.C. § 1964(c) — treble damages for “injury to business or property”

Ancillary jurisdiction for declaratory and injunctive relief under federal civil statutes.

The plaintiffs seek:

Declaratory judgment that: The vaccine schedule has never been cumulatively tested for safety.

Key AAP statements are materially false.

AAP’s claims constitute racketeering predicate acts. Injunctive relief, forcing AAP to publish corrections on its website, HealthyChildren.org, and in its Red Book. Treble damages for lost income, destroyed careers, and economic harms. Attorney’s fees and costs.

The lawsuit

You can download the full 55-page AAP lawsuit for free here.

It was written in plain language for the public to read and learn. It’s devastating.

The historical significance is unprecedented

The lawsuit plaintiffs

The American Academy of Pediatrics is being sued by Andrea Shaw, Shantica Nelson, Paul Thomas, Ken Stoller, and CHD. VSRF’s Angela Wulbrecht is a spokesperson for the moms Shaw and Nelson and assisted in the case as well.

I knew all the plaintiffs long before this lawsuit was conceived. I also helped out (very modestly) on the lawsuit.

The full AI analysis of the lawsuit (AlterAI)

Here’s the full AI analysis including repercussions for AMA and other organizations. It’s a great read.

This has to stop. Just now as I am writing this, yet another pair of twins found dead <24 hours after their vaccine shots.

I just now learned of yet another set of twins who died HOURS after their vaccine appointment. Perfectly healthy. Got 3 vaccine shots each at 9am. Both found dead in their beds at 7am the next morning. The parents are livid.

We’ll be interviewing the parents on tomorrow’s VSRF show along with at Rick Jaffe.

Other articles

Here’s a link the Epoch Times excellent article: RFK Jr.’s Former Group Sues American Academy of Pediatrics.

“The pattern is consistent: when researchers conduct the studies AAP insists are impossible, the results contradict AAP’s safety assurances,” Children’s Health Defense stated.

Celia Farber included the YouTube video in her article:

Cause we got a little ‘ole convoy, ain’t she a beautiful sight?

But this is not just the AAP at risk.

This same method can be applied to other professional societies as well.

Jaffe wants to get several states involved and open the door to lawsuits from all the other doctors whose careers have been ruined by the AAP.

In short, this lawsuit is extremely well crafted to do just that.

If the lawsuits are successful, it will lead to:

the destruction of these associations who are the real purveyors of misinformation that have caused incalculable harm public exposure that these societies are misrepresenting scientific studies and that there is no evidence vaccines (as a whole) save lives

Summary

This lawsuit is truly one of the most important lawsuits in modern medical history.

The lawsuit is essentially exposing to the world that the emperor (the AAP) has no clothes (“scientific evidence”).

This lawsuit marks the first serious legal challenge to the AAP’s long-standing public claims and forces them into formal evidentiary review.

If the court rules against the AAP, the implications will be far-reaching and likely trigger additional scrutiny across the industry.

The requested declaratory relief would make clear to the public that many widely repeated statements were not supported by the evidence presented.

You can only shield a narrative from accountability for so long.

It’s time to bring the hammer down.

