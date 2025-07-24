This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Attorney General Pam Bondi abruptly dropped off CPAC’s high-profile Summit Against Human Trafficking this Wednesday, claiming she suffered a “torn cornea” and couldn’t make it.

The announcement was read live on stage by Acting Assistant AG Matthew Galeotti.

Galeotti:

“Thank you all for being here with us today and for having me. I do have a note from the Attorney General—Attorney General Pam Bondi—that I wanted to share, which is the following: ‘I’m sorry to miss all of my CPAC friends today, especially Matt and Mercy Schlapp, Senator Blackburn, and the wonderful team at the Tim Tebow Foundation. Unfortunately, I am recovering from a recently torn cornea, which is preventing me from being with you. I truly wish I was able to join you and support all of the work being done on this critical issue.'”

The announcement came just hours after WSJ allegations that she’d told President Trump his name appears multiple times in Jeffrey Epstein’s sealed file trove.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday dropped another Trump-Epstein hit piece after the DOJ asked three different courts to unseal grand jury transcripts related to Epstein’s sex trafficking cases.

According to The Wall Street Journal, US Attorney General Pam Bondi told President Trump in May that he is mentioned in the Epstein files.

However, Bondi said the information about the several people who appeared in the Epstein files is “unverified hearsay.”

“When Justice Department officials reviewed what Attorney General Pam Bondi called a “truckload” of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, they discovered that Donald Trump’s name appeared multiple times, according to senior administration officials,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“In May, Bondi and her deputy informed the president at a meeting in the White House that his name was in the Epstein files, the officials said. Many other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing,” WSJ said.

The Justice Department responded with fire.

“This is a collection of falsehoods and innuendo designed to push a bullshit narrative and drive clicks,” according to Gates McGavick.

