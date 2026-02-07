This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Captain says voting records show people outside of the country, in Pakistan, are allowed to vote in the California elections.

The Sheriff’s Captain revealed this during a press conference in September 2025.

Sheriff’s Captain: “The way the voting system is structured, we see quite a few flaws. You’re able to register and cast a vote if you don’t live in the country as evidence of his brother in Pakistan. I think we have some evidence of two or three other people out of the country that are voted? Is that correct? Yeah, approximately two or three other people out of the country, as well as people residing outside of the district. The online voter registration system, it seems to be an honor system. Anybody can put information in there to register to vote. All you have to do is click a box and say that you’re not lying, and then you’ll get an email from the Secretary of State or something in the mail saying, Thank you for registering to vote. And there you are. Once you’re on the voter rolls, anytime an election comes around, guess what? You get mailed a ballot, right? You get mailed something to vote. So we found that a little bit problematic.

Grok has more on these Pakistani votes.

The query “san joaquin sheriff pakistan vote” refers to a widely discussed case involving the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (in California) and allegations of voter fraud linked to Pakistan in a local election.In 2023, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Patrick Withrow, arrested and announced charges against former Lodi City Council member Shakir Khan for election fraud related to the 2020 Lodi City Council election. Khan, who won his seat by a narrow margin (282 votes), was accused of various felonies, including: Fraudulent voter registration

Submitting false nomination petitions

Aiding and abetting fraudulent voting

Procuring/assisting unqualified people to vote The investigation (initially tied to separate probes into illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion, and unemployment fraud) uncovered:41 sealed, completed mail-in ballots at Khan’s home. Around 70-71 voter registrations tied to his address, phone, or email (far exceeding normal for a single household). Some registrations allegedly involved people not living in the U.S., including claims that individuals (or at least one case tied to Khan’s family) in Pakistan were registered and may have voted via mail-in ballots. Khan targeted members of the local Pakistani immigrant community (including elderly individuals unfamiliar with U.S. voting processes), pressuring them, forging signatures, filling out ballots, and submitting fraudulent registrations. Some victims were reportedly unaware their information was used to vote for him.Khan pleaded no contest to dozens of felony charges (including election fraud) in early 2024 and resigned from his council seat. He faced a total of around 77 criminal charges across multiple categories.

