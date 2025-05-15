The Vigilant Fox

Pat Dell
36m

Anyone who thinks Iran's nuclear program is for 'peaceful purposes' is a fool!

Iran has over 100 TCF of stranded natural gas, along with some of the cheapest electricity in the world. The environmental excuse is laughable in that Iran's O&G extraction program is sloppy with a lot of methane releases. A trillion-dollar nuclear program for medical research? Please don't piss on my leg and tell me it's raining!

We should do whatever it takes to keep enrichment out of the hands of any and all worldwide 'bad actors' and Iran certainly gets all the checkmarks.

