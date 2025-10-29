This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ashley Brasfield

The House Judiciary Committee said Tuesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) “Arctic Frost” probe potentially targeted more than 150 Republican officials and allies.

Newly released documents reveal the Biden-era Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI ran an investigation into Trump allies, according to the committee. Nearly 200 pages of records provide insight into the sweeping probe. The move reportedly started under FBI Director Chris Wray and later continued by Special Counsel Jack Smith under Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The committee, led by Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, alleged that “45 individuals,” including former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, former Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump attorney John Eastman “were potentially under investigation.”

FBI emails from May 2022 reveal a redacted Washington Field Office official thanking multiple regional offices for their help with Arctic Frost interviews while another official said “everything” connected to the probe “is restricted” within FBI systems, according to the documents reviewed by Just the News.

Another email reportedly detailed the Arctic Frost team requesting about $16,600 from the DOJ Public Corruption Unit for June travel to carry out over 40 interviews, serve subpoenas and conduct multiple device search warrants. These targeted numerous GOP-linked officials across Arizona, Virginia, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New Mexico, according to the documents.

The GOP-led committee claimed that “[a]nother 111 individuals,” including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, senior adviser for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro, current DOJ weaponization czar Ed Martin and former DOJ official Jeff Rosen “were also potentially under investigation.”

The documents revealed internal threat tags the FBI employed for this investigation, including “FRAUD CORRUPT”, “CORRUPT”, “PCORRUPT”, and “PCORRUPT_CAMP,” Just the News reported. They also reportedly featured the FBI’s “predication” for how they targeted multiple people.

A September 2022 document called “Subpoena_Counsel_Matrix” included the names of dozens of activists connected to the GOP, public officials, alleged electors and government workers allegedly tied to events around the 2020 election, the outlet reported.

Evidence released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley appears to indicate that Wray, Garland and then-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco approved the launch of the Arctic Frost investigation into Trump’s actions surrounding the Capitol riot.

Emails also reveal coordination between the Biden White House Counsel’s Office and an anti-Trump FBI agent to obtain phones belonging to Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee press release.

Arctic Frost targeted numerous GOP officials and organizations, according to a committee press release in September. FBI Deputy Director recently Dan Bongino alleged that Smith monitored the phone records of multiple GOP lawmakers, including Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

