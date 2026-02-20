This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

Residents living along New Jersey waterways are disturbed after spotting a large number of dead geese floating in the water.

According to local outlet NJ, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has received reports of over 1,100 dead geese between Saturday and Monday.

Wildlife pathologists are currently conducting tests on the geese to figure out what caused the birds to become sick.

Pathologist Patrick Connelly speculates the deaths may be due to avian bird flu.

Connelly stated, “With migratory waterfowl coming into the state this time of year and large congregations of flocks, we have many susceptible hosts in close quarters, and this disease can spread rapidly and kill these animals quickly.”

LOOK:

Per News 12 New Jersey:

Reports and sightings of dead birds are increasing in New Jersey at lakes, beaches, and parks. From Belmar Beach to Swimming River Reservoir in Middletown Township, dead and dying birds line the shores, some swimming in circles. Blake Alan monitors bald eagles near the reservoir. “They’ll go after an easy source of food,” said Alan. “They’ll eat something that’s dead on the water and if it’s infected with the avian flu, they’ll get that and since there’s no cure for that they’ll die.” Alan suspects avian flu is to blame. It poses little risk to humans, but to birds, like bald eagles, it’s deadly. Alan shared recent photos of eagles he took along the Swimming River Reservoir. “We’ve lost two so far this year and over 30 last year in the state of New Jersey from avian flu,” he said. It will be up to the Department of Environmental Protection to determine what exactly is killing the birds.

With a major spike in goose deaths, locals have expressed concerns about the quality of the water in their area.

WATCH:

