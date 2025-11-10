This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

In an incredible moment on the Senate floor, Senator Bernie Sanders erupted in outrage after Democrats caved to President Donald Trump and agreed to end the government shutdown on his terms.

Slamming his desk and shouting, Sanders declared, “What this Senate is about to do is make things WORSE!”

His fury was a clear sign that the far left had just suffered a major defeat—and that Trump’s strategy worked.

For weeks, Democrats refused to negotiate, hoping that shutting down the government would damage Trump politically.

Instead, the move backfired. Americans saw through the theatrics, realizing that Democrats were holding federal workers and essential programs hostage to score points before the election.

Trump, meanwhile, stayed firm.

His administration outlined a plan that tied spending reforms to broader efforts to fix the country’s broken healthcare system—a proposal that ultimately forced Democrats to the table.

At the heart of the new deal is a simple yet powerful idea: redirecting federal healthcare subsidies directly to consumers rather than to insurance companies.

Trump’s plan eliminates layers of bureaucracy, cuts waste, and ensures that taxpayer dollars reach American families directly.

By removing intermediaries and political interests, the administration aims to lower premiums and increase transparency—a goal Democrats once claimed to support, but which their party has since been hijacked by socialists like Sanders.

Sanders’ outrage quickly spilled onto social media, where he posted:

“I’m no great fan of the ACA. I believe we should guarantee health care as a human right through a single-payer Medicare for All system. But—at minimum—we cannot allow Republicans to destroy our already-broken system by doubling insurance premiums for 20 million Americans.”

The post revealed just how disconnected the far left has become.

Sanders admitted the Affordable Care Act was broken, yet still blamed Republicans for trying to fix it.

The truth is simple: the ACA failed. It drove up premiums, strangled competition, and left millions paying more for less.

Now, with premium tax credits set to expire by December 31, 2025, Democrats are panicking.

Their healthcare “achievement” is collapsing under its own weight, and Trump’s reforms threaten to expose just how deep the failures run.

Republicans argue that Trump’s approach delivers real solutions instead of empty promises.

Direct subsidies to consumers mean lower administrative costs and fewer handouts to big insurance companies—a win for both taxpayers and patients.

It’s a policy rooted in efficiency, accountability, and fairness, everything Democrats abandoned in favor of political grandstanding.

Bernie Sanders’ Senate meltdown captured what millions of Americans already see: the far left is losing control of the narrative.

Trump has not only outmaneuvered them politically—he’s dismantling their excuses piece by piece.

While Democrats scream about optics, Trump is delivering results. And as Sanders shouted on the Senate floor, one thing became clear: the left’s anger is the clearest sign yet that President Trump is winning.

